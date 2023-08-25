Current champion declared 'the most feared fighter in UFC history' by Chael Sonnen - "This has never happened"

Chael Sonnen has named who he believes is 'the most feared fighter in UFC history.'

The former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger claimed that current champion, Alexander Volkanovski is being avoided by the contenders in his division.

'The Bad Guy' spoke highly of a current UFC champion on his YouTube channel. Sonnen asked his audience - the MMA fans - about fighters who have called out Volkanovski.

"Would you care to tell me somebody that's called out Volk? said Sonnen. "I mean that's really an amazing thing it is to the point that Volkanovksi is calling out guys for not calling him out. We've never been in this before. This has never happened."

Sonnen pointed out that even during Jon Jones' dominant run in his light heavyweight days, fighters wanted to compete against him. He mentioned that apart from Max Holloway fighters were hesitant to speak about Volkanovski.

However, Sonnen's claim lacks the fact that Ilia Topuira not only called out Volkanovski, he predicted a first-round knockout of the Aussie champion.

Chael Sonnen revealed the number one contender for Alexander Volkanovski

Chael Sonnen pointed out Volkanovksi's call out of Ilia Topuria after Aljamain Sterling fell short in his attempt to defend his bantamweight title. The Australian athlete put a halt to his potential move up to challenge for the featherweight title.

"He [Topuria] is the baddest dude in the division when Volk ain't around for sure," said Sonnen. "Maybe he is the baddest dude when Volk is around I mean that's what the fight is about. But when he's not around Topuria is clearly the number 1 contender."

The featherweight division appears to have a clear contender in Topuria. Vokanovski recently had surgery on his hand, which put him out for a few months. His last defense came against interim champion Yair Rodriguez, who failed to unify the title as 'The Great' put on a clinical performance.

Is Chael Sonnen right about Volkanovski being the most feared fighter in the UFC? Share your thoughts in the comments.