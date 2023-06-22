"I'm going to finish him in the first round" - Ilia Topuria shares lofty expectations for potential Alexander Volkanovski fight

Ilia Topuria is set to make his main event debut at UFC on ABC 5 this weekend when he faces No.5-ranked featherweight Josh Emmett. 'El Matador' revealed his lofty title expectations when asked about a potential fight with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Speaking at the media day for UFC on ABC 5, the No.9-ranked featherweight revealed that he believes he is next in line for a title shot, stating:

"I'm the next guy in the line. Who deserves more than me to fight for the title? No one else. So I'm the next guy."

Topuria was asked how he believes a potential bout with the champion would play out and if he would rather face Volkanovski or Yair Rodriguez, responding:

"Same as always. I'm going to finish him in the first round... Of course it's going to be a little bit bigger to beat someone who is pound-for-pound No.1 and who defended the title so many times. It's going to be bigger than if Yair beats him, and I beat Yair because Yair lost a lot of fights with a lot of ranked guys – with Max Holloway, with Frankie Edgar. He lost a lot of fights. I prefer the fight against Alex and to take the win against him."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Alexander Volkanovski below (starting at the 1:06 mark):

While Topuria and Volkanovski both have fights scheduled over the next few weeks, they could be on a collision course. If both fighters are successful in their upcoming bouts, it is likely that 'El Matador' is the next to challenge 'The Great' for the featherweight title.

Ilia Topuria no longer interested in Paddy Pimblett fight

Ilia Topuria had been targeting a fight with Paddy Pimblett after the two were involved in an altercation at the fighter hotel ahead of UFC Fight Night 204. The No.9-ranked featherweight recently revealed that he no longer has interest in the bout. Speaking to the media, in a clip translated by MMA Junkie, 'El Matador' stated:

"Paddy, you know what happens with Paddy? He's a person that media attention wise, he's big, but as a fighter we all know he's not worth anything. He's not even ranked. He hasn't done anything so giving merit to a person that's only where he is because he knows how to sell himself well, I don't think that's the right thing to do."

Topuria continued:

"We're athletes. In the UFC, the difference between them and other organizations is that here what's valued is the sport and Paddy, sporting wise, hasn't achieved anything. That's why he doesn't interest me at all."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Paddy Pimblett below:

While things between the two fighters had seemingly gotten personal, it appears that Topuria is solely focused on the featherweight title. He will have the opportunity to cement himself among the division's top contenders when he faces Josh Emmett this weekend.

