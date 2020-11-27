Curtis Blaydes claims he will only fight Jon Jones if the UFC throws a lot of money at him

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes says he will only fight Jon Jones if he gets paid handsomely.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expected to move up to the heavyweight division and there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his next fight inside the Octagon. Curtis Blaydes, who is currently ranked #2 in the heavyweight division, says he will not jeopardize a title shot by fighting Jones for less money if he manages to get past Derrick Lewis this weekend.

"We're talking about money. I'm not going to fight Jon Jones for $200,000. That's ridiculous. I think a lot of people forget that we get paid what we get paid regardless of who the opponent is. I can fight a bum to make $200,000"

"A lot of money" is what Curtis Blaydes wants to welcome Jon Jones at heavyweight

Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis are set to throw down in an explosive heavyweight encounter in the headliner of this weekend's UFC Fight Night event. Blaydes believes that he will earn himself a crack at Stipe Miocic's title if he manages to beat knockout artist Lewis and won't go off track to welcome Jon Jones to the heavyweight division unless he's paid a good amount of money.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Curtis Blaydes revealed what it'd take for the UFC to book a fight between him and Jon Jones.

"A lot of money, it'd take a lot of money. You know, I beat Derrick Lewis and prove that I'm next in line then it's going to take a lot of money for me to jeopardize, because that's what it would be. Me fighting Jon Jones when I don't have to.

"That's me jeopardizing all the work I have already done to put myself in a position to be the next title contender. So, only if the UFC is willing to come at me with that kind of money, and I don't know if they will or they won't, but if that's what they want, I want a lot of money."

Curtis Blaydes is on an impressive four-fight win streak inside the Octagon with his most recent victory coming against Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Volkov back in June.