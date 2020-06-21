Curtis Blaydes dominates Alexander Volkov with takedowns to secure decision win

In the main event of UFC Vegas 3, we saw Curtis Blaydes take on Alexander Volkov in one of the most high profile heavyweight clash in recent times. The division which is currently ruled by Stipe Miocic is currently facing an abundance of contenders and given the limited scope against the champion high-profile matches like these are being used to ensure that the division keeps moving.

Curtis Blaydes entered the fight with a record of 13-2. Curtis Blaydes is currently on a three-fight winning streak and has amassed quite a bit of fan support in the past few months. Curtis Blaydes entered this fight with hopes to keep his name amongst possible title challengers for the heavyweight title. Having gracefully bounced from his loss to Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes needed to secure a win over Alexander Volkov to make a case for title relevance

Alexander Volkov suffered a stunning defeat back in 2018 to Derrick Lewis that ended his amazing four-fight run in the company. Since then Alexander Volkov has secured one win in the company. Entering this fight against Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov has a chance to regain his position as a feared contender and become a name in the title picture. He entered the fight with a record of 31-7.

The opening round of the fight saw Curtis Blaydes use his amazing wrestling to drag Alexander Volkov to the ground and secure a dominant top control position. Alexander Volkov tries to free himself several times but fails to do so and spends the majority of the round pressed against the cage eating an occasional shot from Curtis Blaydes.

The next round opens up with a wild exchange as both Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov land and eats heavy shots. Curtis Blaydes then locks himself with a tight hold over Volkov and drags him to the ground, securing a full mount. Curtis Blaydes spent the rest of the round on top trying to secure significant damage but Alexander Volkov managed to not suffer much.

Round three follows the same script as the previous two rounds. Curtis Blaydes secures a takedown and maintains dominance in position while not being able to land hard hits that might end the fight.

Round 4 takes an interesting turn. First Alexander Volkov doesn't fall for the takedown that easily and a minute before the end of the round manages to get the fight back on feet. In the last minutes, he even manages to drag Curtis Blaydes to the ground. The fight took an interesting turn.

The last round saw a comparatively more in control Alexander Volkov. He knew where he was and was managing to hold Curtis Blaydes back. He even fights Curtis Blaydes off once before being dragged to the ground again. The last round was the best Alexander Volkov gave but it wasn't enough to secure a win on any card.

Curtis Blaydes def. Alex Volkov via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-46)