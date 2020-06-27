Curtis Blaydes reveals three reasons why Dana White doesn't like him

Curtis Blaydes responded to Dana White and revealed three reasons why he didn't like him.

Curtis Blaydes also opened up about reduction in fighter pay and the negative impact of Reebok.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Volkov

Curtis Blaydes was put under fire by UFC President Dana White recently following his win over Alexander Volkov. His style has been described as "boring" due to his heavy use of grappling.

It was how he comfortably coasted his way to a decision victory over the Russian recently. Curtis Blaydes has proven to be one of the biggest threats in the Heavyweight division, with just one man being his biggest obstacle so far - Francis Ngannou.

When appearing on The Luke Thomas Show, (H/T BJPENN), Curtis Blaydes revealed three reasons why the UFC President Dana White isn't a fan of his:

🔊@RazorBlaydes265 responds to Dana White's comments about his #UFCVegas3 performance and what he thinks should be done about fighter pay #TLTS 💲💲@lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/eUDIQEaUuU — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) June 26, 2020

“He doesn’t like me for two, actually, three reasons. A, I speak my mind, he doesn’t like that. B, my style, what I bring to the Octagon. I’m grappling heavy. And C, because yeah I do believe I don’t get paid what I’m worth and I speak on that. So he’s just using this to try to make me feel bad I guess, so I won’t speak out again, but it’s not going to work,” Blaydes said.

Curtis Blaydes on UFC's Reebok deal

He slammed the Reebok deal that the UFC signed and stated that Dana White knows that it makes fighters lesser money. He said that since he signed with the UFC a year after the Reebok deal, he never got to reap the benefits of it. He even said that fighters would make as much as $100,000 from their sponsors.

FYI if y’all were hoping to see a 25 minute stand up war you probably shouldn’t tune in to the main event cause I fully intend on ragdolling my opponent just figured I’d let y’all know ahead of time 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) June 19, 2020

Curtis Blaydes said that the only way the fighters can get what they want is a union, but he isn't sure how that's going to happen. Curtis Razor Blaydes hasn't lost since late 2018 when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou in their rematch.

Advertisement

Since then, he's gone on a 4-fight win streak including a big finish over former Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos. He's #3 in the Heavyweight rankings and is unlikely to get a crack at the title until Francis Ngannou challenges for the title next.

If Ngannou wins the title in his second attempt, then Curtis Blaydes will have to wait a while longer.