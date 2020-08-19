Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis set as the UFC on November 28th headliner

According to an initial report from ESPN, a huge Heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis is reportedly on the cards for a year-end card.

On the back of his huge win over Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 6, Derrick Lewis was called out for a fight by Curtis Blaydes. And it now looks like the two UFC Heavyweights will be going head-to-head against one another on the UFC on November 28th card.

Here is the fight announcement between Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes:

Cats outta the bag pic.twitter.com/sYJykvKy7d — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) August 19, 2020

Heading into this fight, former UFC Heavyweight Title challenger Derrick Lewis has won his last three fights in the UFC and six of his last eight. 'The Black Beast' is currently willing to drop a few pounds and get back into the championship picture after having earned back-to-back decision wins over Blagoy Ivanov and Ilir Lafiti. Lewis is currently on the back off a huge second-round win over veteran Aleksei Oleinik.

His next opponent, Curtis Blaydes, has lost two fights to Francis Ngannou but besides that, 'Razor' has been unbeaten throughout his professional career. Following a loss to 'The Predator' in November of 2018, Curtis Blaydes has won his last four fights to become the #2 ranked Heavyweight fighter in the UFC. His current streak includes wins over the likes of Justin Willis, Alexander Volkov, and second-round TKO stoppages over Junior dos Santos and Shamil Abdurakhimov.

When will Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis collide?

The Heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes is reportedly set for the 28th of November in what will be an event headliner between the pair. The location for the card is yet to be determined, but expect the fight to have huge implications on the rest of the UFC Heavyweight Division.

The current UFC Heavyweight Champion is Stipe Miocic and with Francis Ngannou being next in line for a shot at the belt, either Derrick Lewis or Curtis Blaydes could eventually make their claim for a shot at the title, with Daniel Cormier also announcing his retirement.