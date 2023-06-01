Cyborg certain Eduard Folayang has plenty left in his gas tank if he continues to train

Female mixed martial arts legend Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino says multiple-time former ONE lightweight world champion ‘Landslide’ Eduard Folayang has a lot left to offer in his career.

According to ‘Cris Cyborg’, Folayang simply needs to continue training, working hard on improving his skills, and eventually the hard work will pay off.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Justino told reporter Nissi Icasiano that Folayang may simply be going through a rough phase in his career.

‘Cris Cyborg’ said:

"This is one of the things that's really a personal choice, a personal decision. Sometimes, you know, a fighter's life is difficult. Sometimes you have a good moment in your career, sometimes you have a hard moment in your career.”

But because Folayang is a true fighter, ‘Cris Cyborg’ believes he can fight his way out of his current funk and turn his fortunes around for the better.

The 37-year-old Brazilian fighter said:

“That's why we're named fighters, you know, continue fighting to overcome every day. I believe if he can continue training and work to be better, there'll be a lot of things in his future."

Folayang is currently on a terrible skid, having lost seven of his last eight fights in mixed martial arts competition. It’s an unprecedented fall from grace for the 39-year-old from Baguio City, Philippines.

‘Landslide’ last held the ONE lightweight world title in 2018, but lost the belt to longtime rival Shinya Aoki the following year. Since then, he’s suffered heartbreaking setbacks to Eddie Alvarez, Zhang Lipeng, and Edson Marques, among others.

