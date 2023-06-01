Cyborg heaps praise on Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio’s stand-up knowledge: 'They upgraded my striking'

They say in the gym, the best fighters are the ones who get pushed to the limit by their teammates. It’s where the saying 'iron sharpens iron' comes from. For female mixed martial arts legend Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino, learning from two unlikely friends has been an incredible experience.

‘Cris Cyborg’ recently shared details on her training experience with multiple-time former ONE lightweight world champion ‘Landslide’ Eduard Folayang and former ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Justino talked about how Folayang and Pacio were both able to help take her striking to the next level.

‘Cris Cyborg’ said:

“They upgraded my striking every day. It was amazing to be together, to share a little bit, you know, our positions, our striking, our everything."

Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio are two of the best strikers in mixed martial arts. Featuring a fighting style based on the Chinese martial art of wushu sanda, the pair of Filipino elites have put together amazing runs in ONE Championship over the past decade.

Meanwhile, Justino is known as a pioneer of women’s mixed martial arts, featuring a striking-heavy fighting style herself. ‘Cris Cyborg’ is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous strikers in the sport.

So for her to say both Folayang and Pacio have helped take her striking to the next level, is a massive statement and a true testament to the former Team Lakay fighters’ striking chops.

That being said, ‘Landslide’ and ‘The Passion’ have both learned from Justino herself, who says the two Filipinos have improved a lot since embarking on a training tour in the United States earlier this year.

