Cynthia Calvillo accuses Jessica Eye of cheating at weigh-ins

Cynthia Calvillo accused Jessica Eye of cheating at the weigh-ins before their fight.

Cynthia Calvillo also added that she didn't have a problem with it but was unhappy with Eye's attitude.

UFC Fight Night: Eye v Calvillo

Cynthia Calvillo made an amazing debut at flyweight this weekend. She was taking on the No. 1 ranked contender in the UFC division and delivered a very strong performance when she defeated Jessica Eye. The performance by Cynthia Calvillo was even more impressive given the fact that she was defeating someone who was overweight.

In the post-fight interview, Cynthia Calvillo revealed that the win just wasn't over 0.2 pounds heavier Jessica Eye. Cynthia Calvillo said that Jessica Eye's coach had already informed her camp that the latter was going to miss the cutoff as she was finding it difficult to cut weight.

“I knew she was going to be huge. She had missed weight, and to be honest, she didn’t miss weight by .2 – she actually missed weight by a lot more, but she held on to the towel when she got on the scale."

Now, this where the cheating part comes in. Cynthia Calvillo said that Jessica Eye made weight because she held the towel while making weight. It is an old trick used to put a certain amount of weight on the towel instead of the machine.

"I know this because we received a text message from her coach letting us know she was going to miss weight by 3.5 pounds, not .2. But when she showed up, she held the towel and got away with it. That’s why she was so proud after she weighed in, and so happy. She’s like, ‘Oh, I only missed by .2 pounds’ – no. So she went into this fight a lot heavier than I did. So not only did I move up a weight class, I got somebody that was a bantamweight, not fighting as a flyweight.”

Cynthia Calvillo added that this didn't affect her much. Cynthia Calvillo added that she too in past had missed weight and knew what the emotion was like. However, what Cynthia Calvillo didn't like about Jessica Eye was the way she behaved.

“I’m a fighter. I’ve missed weight before, too, and everybody accepted the fight. It’s all about how you carry yourself, too, outside when you miss weight. When I missed weight, I locked myself in the hotel and I freakin’ cried for a few hours. I wasn’t running around f*cking smiling – sorry excuse my language – but I wasn’t like smiling and blah, blah, blah. So it was definitely a different demeanor, but I knew I needed to put that behind me. At the end of the day, I like Jessica. But just the way that whole ordeal with the weight happened, it wasn’t cool. But I knew it was my job and I was going to show up.”

Cynthia Calvillo secured a win over Jessica Eye via decision and improved her record to 9-1-1.