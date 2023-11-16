"D*ck riding another man’s accomplishments" - Fans get caught in the crossfire of Jamahal Hill's heated beef with Alex Pereira

Fans have been caught in the crossfire of Jamahal Hill's heated beef with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

A new rivalry in the UFC light heavyweight division seems to have been born after Pereira's triumph over Jiri Prochazka. While 'Poatan' was expected to take on Hill for his first title defense, he went on to call out Israel Adesanya and urged him to move up in weight.

The same did not sit with Jamahal Hill who spoke about how he's the real champion of the division. For those unaware, Hill was forced to vacate the UFC light heavyweight championship after suffering an injury earlier this year.

Interestingly, fans seem to be favoring Alex Pereira for the matchup and Jamahal Hill, on the flip side, has emerged as a heel figure after refusing to acknowledge Pereira as a real champion.

Addressing the hate he is getting from fans on social media, Hill had this to say on Twitter recently:

"The problem is y’all talk like you have accomplished something even close to what I have!!! You bums are literally sitting at home (if its even yours) di*k riding another man’s accomplishments!!! Sorry your life sucks so you can’t stand to see me winning lol!!#thetruking"

Jamahal Hill sends out a stern warning for Alex Pereira

In a recently posted video on his YouTube channel, Hill spoke about a potential fight against the newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion. While many believe that Pereira's power might trouble the former champion, he has promised to 'whoop' 'Poatan'.

While suggesting that he does not intend on taking down and wrestling Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill had this to say:

“I like Alex. I think Alex is funny, Alex is cool. I think as a person, he is a good guy... But I have to put a severe a** whopping on him just for the simple fact of how you all are coming at me. I’m making a very subtle point. Mark my words when I say this: I do not plan on taking him down. I do not plan on wrestling him.”

Catch his comments in the video below: