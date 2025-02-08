"Daddest man in the UFC" - MMA community reacts after Tom Aspinall enlightens followers about "health scare" his son had

The MMA community was deeply moved when Tom Aspinall took to Instagram on Friday to share his son’s recovery journey from a serious illness. The interim heavyweight champion extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported them during difficult times.

Aspinall usually keeps his personal life private. However, he recently chose to open up about the stress he experienced while accompanying his son through his recovery from a "potentially life-threatening" disease.

Aspinall posted an update on Instagram detailing his son's journey and expressed his "gratitude" for everyone who stood by him during those challenging times. His caption read:

"Unfortunately my son had a health scare and was in hospital for some time, where at some points it became very scary and potentially life-threatening. This post is nothing more than a message of gratitude for the medical team at Bolton Hospital who helped him get back to full health, for all hours around the clock. Also a huge thank you to our amazing parents and family & friends who have been there as a support system and also help provide some kind of normality and routine for our other children (and dogs) in this tough time for all of us."

Several MMA fans praised Aspinall's commitment towards his son in the comments section. They wrote:

"Daddest man in the UFC"

"Tom you're a good dad ❤️"

Others wished Aspinall's son good health for the future.

"All the best man. Hope he’s ok"

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Cheers to a healthy healing and all the love, Tom"

Check out the reactions below:

Fan reactions to Tom Aspinall's Instagram spot. [Image Courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

Dana White praised the genuine attitude Tom Aspinall has towards fighting

Tom Aspinall has been relentless in his efforts to make Jon Jones accept his callout for a title unification bout. However, he also didn't shy away from defending his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes to maintain his status.

Dana White praised Aspinall's determined spirit in a recent interview with Piers Morgan. The UFC CEO also commended the UK-based heavyweight for standing by his words in a sport where trash-talking is prevalent.

White stated:

"[Aspinall] wants to fight everybody. I love it. I love that a young aggressive, talented heavyweight, actually wants to fight all of the best. The problem in this business is you have guys who say a lot of things publicly but behind the curtains, they don't mean it...

"Tom Aspinall is not that guy. Tom Aspinall wants to fight all the best in the world and I love that."

