Dagi Arslanaliev not buying Roberto Soldic’s KO power ahead of Qatar clash: “Haven’t seen anything particularly dangerous from him”

Dagi Arslanaliev isn't buying into Roberto Soldic's legendary knockout power.

On Thursday, February 20, Arslanaliev will have the chance to find out firsthand when he steps back inside the Circle for a welterweight MMA clash with the Croatian sensation at ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Even before signing with ONE Championship, Soldic was considered to be one of the most destructive fighters in mixed martial arts, with 17 career KOs and two championship belts under the KSW banner.

But thus far, his run in ONE has left a lot to be desired and has Dagi Arslanaliev convinced that 'Robocop' is not nearly as dangerous as the advertisements suggest.

“Maybe Soldic is a very tough guy, but I haven’t seen anything particularly dangerous from him,” Arslanaliev told ONE.

Roberto Soldic plans on being a problem for Dagi Arslanaliev inside the Circle

Despite failing to wow ONE Championship fans in his first two promotional appearances, Robert Soldic is more than confident in his ability to finally break through and see his hand raised on martial arts' biggest global stage.

"Yeah. I’ll be ready for this, you know," Soldic said on the UFC Gym's YouTube channel. "I like to train. I train hard always and I give problems in the cage."

With it being awhile since Soldic last competed inside the Circle, fans and fighters alike are excited to see what the new and improved 'Robocop' brings against one of ONE Championship's most well-rounded competitors in Dagi Arslanaliev.

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena on Thursday, February 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

