Dak Prescott: Who is the No.4-ranked on Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes 2021 list topped by Conor McGregor?

Dak Prescott is an American footballer and was recently ranked 4th on Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes for 2021. The list was topped by Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.

Dak Prescott generated a whopping $107.5 million over the pandemic-infused year. According to Forbes magazine, the 27-year-old's earnings for the year received a major boost owing to the renewal of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

He signed a 4-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys worth $160 million, and also received a signing bonus of $66 million. He plays as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in the National Football League.

Dak Prescott signed with the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He made his mark in the NFL by becoming Rookie of the Year in 2016. Dak Prescott went on to make many records, both specific to his team and the NFL as a whole.

Dak Prescott's jump to the very top of the list of highest-paid athletes goes hand-in-hand with the success of his club, the Dallas Cowboys. The club topped Forbes' list of World's Most Valuable Sports Teams with a value of $5.7 billion.

Conor McGregor becomes the first mixed martial artist to top Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Athletes

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor has risen to an absolute peak of success that has yet to be scaled by any other mixed martial artist. Making his mark as a mixed martial artist above all other athletes on Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Athletes in the world, Conor McGregor took home $180 million over the period of 12 months.

The majority of these earnings came from the sale of Conor McGregor's majority stake in the Irish whiskey brand Proper No. 12. Conor McGregor and his business partners sold the majority stakes of Proper No. 12 to Proximo spirits in a deal that reportedly fetched them $600 million.

The deal individually reaped Conor McGregor $150 million and the Irishman made a total of $158 million outside of the Octagon. He became only the third sportsman to earn over $70 million off-field after Tiger Woods and Roger Federer.

Besides Dak Prescott and Conor McGregor, who are the other athletes recognized as the Highest-Paid Athletes in Forbes' most recent list?

FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi came in second on the list, closely followed by Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. The two scooped in total earnings of $130 million and $120 million respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo was followed by Dak Prescott at $107.5 million and NBA star LeBron James at $96.5 million.

