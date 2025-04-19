Dakota Ditcheva gets her wish granted by the PFL a day after complaining about lack of activity, has fight booked: "I'm coming back, don't worry"

Dakota Ditcheva, who hasn't fought since Nov. 29, 2024, recently expressed her frustration over having no fights booked. Fortunately for Ditcheva, her prayers have now been answered, with the PFL announcing her return to the SmartCage. The undefeated women's flyweight is among the most exciting talents in WMMA.

Ad

More importantly, 'Dangerous' is the PFL women's flyweight champion, with a determination to prove that she is the sport's greatest fighter, not just on the PFL roster. During the PFL's latest tournament, a moment during the broadcast saw one of the commentators reveal that Ditcheva is set for a July return.

In response, the PFL star said:

"I did just have a great chat with Donn [Davis], I did actually. I'm feeling a little bit more hopeful now. I think people were getting a little bit stressed that they weren't going to have me fight this year, but guys I'm coming back, don't worry."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dakota Ditcheva's comments below (0:09):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ditcheva is coming off the biggest win of her career, having defeated former UFC women's flyweight title challenger Taila Santos at PFL 10 last year. In a two-round decimation of Santos, Ditcheva stopped the Brazilian's takedown attempts and butchered her on the feet for a two-round TKO.

The win improved Ditcheva's record to 14-0, with 12 of those victories coming by way of TKO/knockout. Even Valentina Shevchenko, who currently rules the UFC women's flyweight division, was unable to beat Santos convincingly when they squared off at UFC 275.

Ad

Dakota Ditcheva is a PFL commodity through and through

Much like Kayla Harrison before her, Dakota Ditcheva is a darling of the PFL, having spent of her career in the promotion. Her minor stardom is due to the promotion's efforts to market her as a face of their WMMA roster. She has not disappointed with any of the opportunities that have been afforded to her.

Ad

Expand Tweet

In 14 fights, she has finished 13 opponents, with the only fighter to make it to the final bell against her being Paula Cristina at UAE Warriors 28. Since then, 10 fights later, she has done nothing but finish everyone who dares stand against her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.