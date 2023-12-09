"Faster than I can untangle my headphones" - Wishes pour in as Manchester City fan Dakota Ditcheva clinches PFL Europe Women's Flyweight Championship

Dakota Ditcheva is getting recognized by champs in other sports after becoming PFL Europe champ.

The PFL Europe women's flyweight championship was captured by Ditcheva when she bested Valentina Scatizzi via doctor's stoppage from a seriously swollen eye between the first and second stanzas.

Manchester City congratulated the partisan pugilist who is also based out of that city in England and did so via their official X account. By way of their Twitter account @ManCity, the message put out into the world was:

"Congratulations to @dakotadofficial , who has tonight claimed the 2023 PFL Europe Women's Flyweight Championship! 👊🩵"

Several X users rushed to have their say and a tweet thread on the matter began to amass several responses on the Man City love to PFL's newly minted titleholder.

@TechBoss_OC said:

"Dakota D. just earned that championship belt faster than I can untangle my headphones! Talk about a knockout victory worth celebrating with a round of untangling applause! 🥊🎉"

@KDBxMCI stated:

"Proud of her One of our own."

@Daffydre2 quipped:

"Nice one"

@mac_shad said:

"It's over"

@kaymicky007 stated:

"Up Arsenal"

@ymeophu quipped:

"great, excellent, wonderfull..!🥰🥰🥰"

Check out the football-fighting Manchester crossover below

Dakota Ditcheva and the path to PFL Europe gold

With today's win, 'Dangerous' advanced to 10-0 as a professional mixed martial artist. Ditcheva had four amateur MMA bouts before turning pro and went 4-0 through that stretch with a TKO and rear naked choke book ending a pair of points wins.

Dakota Ditcheva went 5-0 with four straight finishes early on with bantamweight and 130-pound catchweight outings. Ditcheva moved to flyweight and won under the UAE Warriors banner and signed with the Professional Fighters League to continue focusing on carving out her path at 125 pounds thereafter.

Ditcheva debuted under the PFL banner during the summer of last year and her sophomore effort saw her fight on the PFL 2022 World Championships card.

Dakota Ditcheva kicked off her title-earning series with her first pro-MMA submission at PFL Europe 1. Then a third-round KO at PFL Europe 3 punched her ticket to the finals that saw Ditcheva capture the crown in the aforementioned description at PFL Europe 4.

Ditcheva has a one hundred percent finishing rate in all five of her PFL bouts as of this writing post-PFL Dublin.