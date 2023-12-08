"The commentary team is so lost here" - Point deduction for elbows during PFL Dublin has fans scratching their heads

PFL Dublin had an in-fight sequence that elicited some less than savory reactions from fans online. Kikadze Bondo defeats Dominique Wooding via unanimous decision during the bantamweight qualifier bout. However, there was a controversial moment during the fight.

PFL does not allow for elbow strikes within their rule set but such a strike connected on the preliminary portion of the event.

When the elbow in question landed to the body during the fistic fireworks at 3Arena today, a point deduction was dealt out to Bondo and several MMA fans on X rushed to have their say.

@sebclem09 said,

"The commentary team is so lost here whats going on"

@twistedvision92 stated,

"They really gotta get rid of that if they want to be a big time MMA promotion. Takes way too much of the game away, especially on the ground"

@D_Klen11 quipped,

"Has PFL ever explained why this is a rule for non tournament bouts?"

@Colbyenjoyer756 said,

"I just don’t get how you can call yourself an mma org but not have elbows"

@chriwill2 stated,

"They’ll be in for a surprise when a lot of fighters would rather fight under the Bellator name than PFL"

@SmilingRonin quipped,

"What a farce, nobody will ever take PFL seriously as long as they do this."

Check out the Caposa tweet on PFL Dublin Elbow Gate below

PFL Dublin and what's to come for PFL in 2024

As the PFL Europe Championships close out the calendar year for the Professional Fighters League, there is much to look forward to in 2024 for fans of the company.

As the story of PFL Dublin unfurls but looking ahead, A champions versus champions event is slated to go down in the new year. This will be between Professional Fighters League and Bellator titleholders as PFL merged Bellator MMA into their overall operations.

The PFL will continue their regular season, playoffs and championships structure but new additions are to come. The PFL's pay-per-view super fight division will kick off in 2024 with ESPN broadcasts and international expansion to come in the next twelve months too.

Jake Paul is under an exclusive mixed martial arts contract with the PFL and has mentioned wanting to fight names like Nate Diaz in the smart cage for his debut effort in the sport.

Francis Ngannou, although he may be busy in the world of heavyweight boxing next year, is being teased for potential mixed rules bouts against the likes of Deontay Wilder which could conceivably go down in 2024 as well. Neither Ngannou or Paul fights are confirmed at this juncture.