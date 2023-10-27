Francis Ngannou has a decorated MMA resume, but it is not a spotless one.

'The Predator' debuted in mixed martial arts in November 2013 and had his first few fights under the French MMA banner 100% Fight. Francis Ngannou won his professional MMA debut by way of first first-round armbar over Rachid Benzina.

He would lose his sophomore MMA but then one or two fights in a night for his next outings, with a knockout punch and arm triangle choke spelling the end of those fights, respectively.

Ngannou would pick up wins via guillotine choke and TKO from punches while competing in Switzerland and Bahrain. It was after this run of successes that Ngannou embarked on his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut.

Ngnnou would notch a six-fight winning streak with all finishes and none of the fights encroaching into that third round. Most victories were knockouts or TKOs (sans a kimura win over Anthony Hamilton), besting names like Alistair Overeem, Andrei Arlovski, Bojan Mihajlović, Curtis Blaydes, Luis Henrique.

At this point, Ngannou had cemented himself as the number one contender for the UFC heavyweight title, and his combative career would change forever.

Francis Ngannou's UFC defeats

Ngannou would taste his second-ever MMA defeat but first-ever UFC loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. 'The Predator' was outwrestled and outhustled en route to a unanimous decision loss. After that, Ngannou would rack up his third overall defeat but second L inside the octagon specifically.

Derrick Lewis fought Francis Ngannou to an inauspicious decision where Ngannou lost via UD at UFC 226 in one of the UFC's most plodding fights of the modern era. Since then, Ngannou has strung together another six-fight winning streak, with five straight finishes at the start.

Francis Ngannou notched another win over a familiar name in Curtis Blaydes. 'The Predator' then blasted out a pair of former UFC heavyweight champions in Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos. Ngannou steamrolled then-unbeaten Jairzinho Rozenstruik to garner a rematch with Stipe Miocic, where Ngannou made good on winning the heavyweight title by KO at UFC 260.

Ngannou would also defend his belt against Ciryl Gane and used superior wrestling to win a unanimous decision at UFC 270. He fought out his contract and ultimately left the UFC to pursue free agency, which has led to him signing with PFL for MMA and concurrently boxing.

