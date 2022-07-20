Brendan Schaub claims Tom Aspinall can beat Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane, and Stipe Miocic, but Curtis Blaydes would be "his biggest test"

Tom Aspinall can take out some of the world's best but Curtis Blaydes is a tough one stylistically, in the eyes of Brendan Schaub.

During the 294th installment of The Schaub Show, the eponymous host spoke about Tom Aspinall's 100 percent takedown defense and how Curtis Blaydes will be the man to take Aspinall to the mat at UFC London.

The former UFC heavyweight fighter spoke at length about how there were multiple paths to victory over several divisional peers (Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane, etc) compared to what Aspinall's possible routes to winning could be versus Blaydes on July 23.

In discussing this weekend's main event clash, Schaub said:

"I can't emphasize enough how awful a matchup this is for Tom... I know he's (Aspinall) a black belt. I get all that. Forget about your black belt. Curtis Blaydes eats your black belt for f***ing breakfast... If he pulls it off, dude, I will f***in tell you right now. If he beats Curtis Blaydes, the chances of him being champion are highly likely.

"This is by far his biggest test. He should look at this like a championship fight. Because if you beat Curtis Blaydes in your hometown, there couldn't be a worse matchup for you. You beat him, you finish Curtis Blaydes, we're going f***ing sizzler."

Watch the video below

Tom Aspinall is currently the No. 6 ranked heavyweight contender while Curtis Blaydes is situated as the number four ranked contender in the division. The winner of this bout could jettison themselves towards a favorable place in the title contendership hunt.

Tom Aspinall's UFC rise so far

Aspinall has not yet tasted defeat in the Octagon and has gone 5-0 under the UFC banner specifically. The England native has a 100 percent finishing rate in the UFC and 80 percent of those wins transpired in the first round. Through his handful of UFC fights, Aspinall is putting together quite a few impressive metrics.

Last time out at a UFC London card, Aspinall was also in a high stakes heavyweight main event. Alexander Volkov was submitted by Aspinall via straight armlock at the 3:45 mark in the opening round of their March prizefight.

Aspinall has also collected meaningful victories over Andrei Arlovski and Sergey Spivak. He has an overall mixed martial arts record of 12-2 and is on an eight-fight winning streak.

