"We are AKA" - Josh Thomson passionately proceeds with the #FreeCain movement

Josh Thomson continues to show solidarity with long-time teammate and friend Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez is currently being held without bail on an attempted premeditated murder charge. He's been denied bail on multiple occasions and has been in the spot since February.

This came after the former UFC heavyweight champion shot at a vehicle in a high-speed car chase that involved Harry Goularte, the man accused of sexually molesting Velasquez's son and other children.

Thomson posted a throwback photo on his Twitter to show that Velasquez's American Kickboxing Academy friends are thinking of him and are there for him.

Velasquez has sued Goularte for the aforementioned accusations, but there is still much remaining to be clarified about the situation.

Thomson has trained under Javier Mendez ever since his professional mixed martial arts debut in 2001.

Josh Thomson's mixed martial arts arc

Thomson cut his teeth on the regional circuit early on before embarking on his first UFC run, which kicked off in September 2003.

'The Punk' collected victories in his first two octagon outings. He debuted at UFC 44 and bested Gerald Strebendt via punches less than three minutes into the first frame of the fight. Thomson's sophomore outing saw him best Hermes Franca by majority decision at UFC 46.

Thomson would then suffer his first-ever MMA loss by way of a highlight reel head kick loss to Yves Edwards at UFC 49. The bout saw his first run in the company come to an end.

Josh Thomson went on to compete on the Pride circuit before going to Strikeforce where he became the lightweight world champion and had a legendary series of fights versus Gilbert Melendez.

Thomson would return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship and his second UFC run saw him become the first person to stop Nate Diaz in an MMA fight. He did this with a head kick and follow-up punches in the second stanza of their April 2013 UFC clash on FOX 7.

Thomson competed three more times with the UFC before crossing over to Bellator MMA. After winning his first two Bellator bouts, his last MMA bout took place in February 2017. Thomson lost to present-day Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull with a second-round stoppage from strikes at Bellator 172.

