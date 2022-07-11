"It's a bunch of bulls**t what's happening to him" - Javier Mendez reveals what law officers said about the Cain Velasquez situation

Javier Mendez has yet again spoken out in support of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who is currently being held without bail on an attempted premeditated murder charge. Velasquez has already been denied bail on two occasions previously and has remained in jail since February.

He was arrested after allegedly being involved in a high-speed car chase and shooting at a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, who has been accused of sexually molesting Velasquez's son among other minors. Goularte's stepfather was injured by the gunfire.

Although Velasquez remains in jail, Goularte is currently out on bail. AKA head coach Javier Mendez is shocked that a man accused of sexually molesting children is out on bail while a man who tried to "protect his family" is being held in prison.

Submission Radio @SubmissionRadio



“they let an alleged pedophile out, while someone like Cain, who did something that the system was not doing [anything about], and now he’s the one that can’t be let out” @akajav gives update on Cain Velasquez and shares his thoughts on the “bullshit” that’s “happening to him”“they let an alleged pedophile out, while someone like Cain, who did something that the system was not doing [anything about], and now he’s the one that can’t be let out” .@akajav gives update on Cain Velasquez and shares his thoughts on the “bullshit” that’s “happening to him”“they let an alleged pedophile out, while someone like Cain, who did something that the system was not doing [anything about], and now he’s the one that can’t be let out” https://t.co/UWoZy168pP

Mendez also claimed that he spoke to several law officers who told him that what's been happening to Velasquez is "a bunch of bulls**t."

Mendez hopes the situation is resolved soon and that Velasquez is granted bail so that he can be with his family. During an interaction with Submission Radio, he said:

"He's the one that can't be let out but the other guy's out free as a bird, it just doesn't make- it makes zero sense to me and I spoke to so many law officers that are involved there and they all think this is a bunch of bullsh*t, what's happening to him and it is, you know, but let the let the system work itself and just pray that he gets what he's deserved coming to him which is freedom."

Watch the interview below:

Cain Velasquez sues Harry Goularte and his family

Cain Velasquez has sued Harry Goularte, accusing him of molesting his 4-year-old son. He has also sued Goularte's family, who own a day care where the incident allegedly took place.

According to the former MMA fighter's statement, his son was attending a day care owned by Goularte's family where the crimes took place.

Jonathan King @Jonatha88817441 Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is suing a man and his family who own a childcare business where the alleged molestation of Velasquez’s 4-year-old son took place.

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez sues alleged shooting target over molestation allegations

Velasquez ... Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is suing a man and his family who own a childcare business where the alleged molestation of Velasquez’s 4-year-old son took place.Former UFC star Cain Velasquez sues alleged shooting target over molestation allegationsVelasquez ... https://t.co/Lb44YtKAV6

Velasquez apparently gave a statement on behalf of his son in which Goularte and his family have been accused of negligence and sexual battery. In the lawsuit, he alleged that day care owners intentionally "maintained an environment" that facilitated sexual offenses against children.

Velasquez's next plea hearing is scheduled to take place on August 19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far