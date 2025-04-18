Dakota Ditcheva "gutted" about PFL not having fight lined up for her, admits it's "mentally challenging" for an active fighter 

Dakota Ditcheva recently expressed her displeasure with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) as her fight activity is currently on hold without scheduled matchups.

Last November, 'Dangerous' won the PFL women's flyweight tournament, defeating former UFC star Taila Santos by TKO and earning a $1 million prize. However, since that victory, Ditcheva has not participated in any fights.

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, the English MMA fighter shared her thoughts on her inactivity by saying:

"I've always been a really active fighter, so this for me now, especially not having anything even lined up, is really mentally challenging for me. I've really got to just believe in the process and let everything happen as it should..."

Ditcheva also expressed her sympathy for PFL, noting that the promotion could face difficulties booking her against an elite MMA fighter.

"I'm gutted that I haven't had anything just yet. I'm just like: Get me anything, literally. I get it's hard for PFL. They've put all the girls in the tournament. Now they have to find someone that's going to give me a good competition. They can't give me someone that's just kind of signed to the PFL and doesn't have much experience. It doesn't make much sense. I've just beat [Taila] Santos. Very easily."

Check out Dakota Ditcheva's comments below (5:24):

Top MMA journalist predicts Dakota Ditcheva's inclusion in UFC by the end of 2025

Over the years, there have been several top fighters from UFC and PFL who have switched promotions. Most recently, Kayla Harrison and Aaron Pico are prominent examples who joined the world's leading MMA promotion.

Similarly, top MMA journalist Ariel Helwani believes that undefeated flyweight fighter Dakota Ditcheva may be the next to make the jump to the UFC. In a recent episode of his podcast, Helwani shared his prediction, saying:

"There is no insider info here. Let me just preface this, okay?... The UFC will acquire, in a transaction with the PFL, the rights to Dakota Ditcheva... They [UFC and PFL] will make a deal and by the end of the year, she'll be in the UFC."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

