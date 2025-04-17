New signing Aaron Pico names ideal opponents for UFC debut, discloses he was offered a top contender

Aaron Pico recently opened up about signing with the UFC and named a few ideal opponents he would prefer for his octagon debut. He also disclosed that he was already offered a top featherweight contender.

Pico was introduced for the first time as a member of the roster following the UFC 316 press conference last week in Miami. He was interviewed by Jon Anik on stage, where he discussed his decision to sign with the promotion and where he stacks up in the featherweight division.

During his latest appearance on Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's Pound 4 Pound podcast, Pico named Aljamain Sterling and former title challenger Brian Ortega as ideal matchups for his debut because of their respective rankings.

The 28-year-old mentioned that he has no ill will towards either competitor and disclosed that he was already offered a bout against top-ranked contender Movsar Evloev, but it didn't materialize:

"[UFC] offered me Movsar. So I look at Movsar and I say, 'Well, who did he fight last?' He fought Aljamain Sterling. Who was he supposed to fight? I heard Brian Ortega. So I'm like, 'Okay, well give me a Brian Ortega or give me an Aljamain Sterling'. I have no axe to grind with any of these UFC guys... As far as wanting to beat the hell out of somebody in the cage, yeah, that excites me. That's what I wanna do. Aljamain, Ortega, let's go, if you guys are ready to fight."

Check out Aaron Pico's comments below:

Aaron Pico wants to win UFC featherweight title within a year

Aaron Pico also vowed to become the UFC featherweight champion within a year of his joining the roster.

During the aforementioned appearance, Pico expressed his confidence of achieving the goal he set out for himself with a strong performance in his debut. He said:

"I wrote down a goal and I wrote this down maybe 8-9 months ago, I said I wanna be UFC champion by 2026. I believe I can really do that. They give me the fights, I go in there and do my job, go straight to the title. I want the title. I will go and get a good knockout, why not fight for the title?"

Check out the full episode featuring Aaron Pico below:

