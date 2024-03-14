"Damn I was actually pretty hype for that" - Fans react as reports of Marvin Vettori being out of Brendan Allen fight emerge

Roughly three weeks out from UFC Vegas 90, fans have sparked rumors on social media that the main event is in jeopardy of being canceled.

From the podcast known as The Dave Van Auken Show and a small YouTube channel 'Fight Bananas,' X user David Van Auken initially claimed he had heard reports that Marvin Vettori would be withdrawing from the matchup. Reacting to the post, fans exclaimed disappointment by the news.

Van Auken did not mention the issue with Vettori making the walk for the scheduled April 6 main event, but the report has since been seconded by credentialed reporters.

MMA Fighting's Damon Martin released a tweet with the same message hours later, citing his sources within the UFC.

With the status of the main event now up in the air, some fans were let down by the news, stating their anticipated "hype" for the middleweight bout.

"Damn I was actually pretty hype for that"

Should the reports be true, it would mark the first time in Vettori's 15-fight UFC career that he has pulled out of a fight. 'The Italian Dream' has had eight fights canceled or rebooked in his promotional stint before UFC Vegas 90, but none of the incidents were caused by his team.

"Damn that was gonna be Brendan Allen's win"

"NOOO"

"Please remove Vettori from the rankings"

Who has Marvin Vettori lost to in the UFC?

As the current no. 5 ranked UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has faced a vast majority of the veterans of the division since signing with the promotion in 2016.

Though Vettori's career to this point peaked with a 2021 title fight against then-champion Israel Adesanya, 'The Italian Dream' has been mostly successful in the octagon with a record of 9-5-1 in the UFC. Since losing to Antonio Carlos Junior in his second octagon appearance, Vettori has not lost to an opponent not currently ranked in the top five.

Following his loss to Carlos Junior in 2016, Vettori would go 1-0-1 in his next two fights before dropping a split decision to Adesanya. Subsequently, the Italian would string together a five-fight win streak leading to a rematch for the belt but would come up short to 'The Last Stylebender' once more.

Since his unsuccessful title shot, Vettori has gone 2-2 with wins over Paulo Costa and Roman Dolidze but lopsided losses to Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.