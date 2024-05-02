"Damn that's kinda mean" - Fans blast Gervonta Davis for criticizing Claressa Shields' appearance

Boxing star Gervonta Davis' recent comments about Claressa Shields' appearance have not gone down well with several fans on social media.

It all started when Shields uploaded a post on X claiming that 'Tank' did not hold positive feelings toward Devin Haney.

"'Tank' really just don't like {Devin Haney] and it shows."

Davis responded to the post by opening declaring his dislike for 'The Dream'.

"I don't like you Devin and the rest of y'all. Now wassup."

One individual agreed with 'Tank' in the comments section and took a dig at Shields.

"Finally someone said it. Cause she real shady too."

Davis responded by making a derogatory remark about the Olympic gold medalist's appearance.

"I would be too... look how she look."

Several people on X took issue with Davis' post and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One person labeled the 29-year-old's statement as mean-spirited.

"[Damn] that's kinda mean."

Another user expressed displeasure at the sight of two of their favorite boxers arguing on social media.

"My two favorites fighting."

One individual proceeded to defend Shields in the comments and took a dig at 'Tank's' height:

"On a real note, on the subject of looks, you are no model. I don't specifically like Claressa but you are a saddo talking about a girl's looks when you're literally like 5 feet. Little man syndrome... Also, at least she's progressed/proven."

Claressa Shieds responds to Gervonta Davis' remark

Apart from fans, Claressa Shields also took notice of Gervonta Davis' statement about her appearance and responded in the comments.

Shields shared that she planned on taking a shot at Davis in a song:

"I'm dissing you on a song next, midget. I got a great verse for you champ."

Shields is an accomplished boxer with two Olympic gold medals to her name. The 29-year-old is also udefeated in professional boxing with an impeccable record of 14-0.

The Michigan native has also ventured into the world of mixed martial arts and currently holds a 2-1 professional record in the cage.