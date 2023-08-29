"Damn right you're also going down" - Conor McGregor's 'Titanic' pose at seaside triggers MMA troll army

Conor McGregor appears to be living life to the fullest. The biggest star in mixed martial arts is making the most of his free time before his rumored blockbuster contest against Michael Chandler at UFC 296.

The Irish star recently shared a post with millions of followers where he appeared to relax at the seaside. He captioned his post, "Titanic II."

Some fans speculated a potential McGregor involvement in Titanic's remake. A few aimed cheeky jibes at McGregor for his post:

One fan wrote, "Wake up brother Conner!!! You got some training to do."

Another wrote, "You're damn right you're also going down."

"The last few years have been like the last part of the movie for sure," wrote one fan, taking aim at McGregor's decline in the UFC.

Fans react to Conor McGregor's 'Titanic' post

Conor McGregor was removed from the official UFC rankings (lightweight division) due to inactivity in the past few years. Furthermore, many experts believe the Irishman would never compete inside the octagon.

There have been strong rumors that the former UFC dual champion, Conor McGregor, will make his return against Michael Chandler in New York at the Madison Square Garden.

Conor McGregor summed up his fight against Floyd Mayweather in 1-word

Conor McGregor has ruled over the PPVs in the combat sports world. His sole boxing bout brought over 4 million PPV buys. The $200 million fighter is expected to generate over 1 million PPV in every contest he participates in.

'The Notorious' recently looked back at the 6-year anniversary of the May-Mac contest and gave a perfect reply.

"Wild," McGregor wrote to a post remembering the date (August 27) of the fight.

The bout was one of the only times the UFC cross-promoted with any promotion. UFC President Dana White admitted the money involved in the fight was too big to pass on.

Both McGregor and Floyd Mayweather earned over $100 million for the contest. This showdown broke all the records in combat sports history. It fell short to only Mayweather's highly anticipated contest against Manny Pacquiao.

While many thought the idea of a UFC fighter competing against a boxer was 'wild', McGregor was confident that this bout would become a reality from the start. Could he prove the doubters again and make a return to the octagon? Only time will tell.