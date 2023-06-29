"Damn shame the fights some of us endure" - Mike Perry pens an emotional message as Cris Lencioni recovers from cardiac arrest

Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry sent an emotional message to Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni as he progresses in the hospital. Fighting is a risky business, and a career downturn is possible due to health issues. Mike Perry understands this well and voiced his opinion while responding to a Twitter post about Lencioni.

Bellator featherweight fighter Cristopher AKA Cris Lencioni suffered a cardiac arrest during his training camp for his now-canceled Bellator 298 fight. He was rushed to the hospital and subsequent tests revealed that the 28-year-old had sustained brain damage due to the heart attack. He was placed in intensive care until last Friday. He is now responding to stimuli and this is what Mike Perry had to say to his fellow fighter when he came across mmafighting’s Twitter post about it:

Platinum Mike Perry @PlatinumPerry



The latest on Lencioni from Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni, who was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest, is beginning to respond to stimuli. Fuck man, god bless the fam, a damn shame the fights some of us endure, chasing dreams of a better life and now he has to be taken care of, I remember wishing our boy would just come home in any condition. 🫡 #LoveAndWar

Cris Lencioni’s wife is willing to put up the home for sale for her husband’s treatment

As Cris Lencioni is starting to respond to the treatment, the medical bills for his treatment have already gone beyond $300,000. He might need to undergo extensive treatment and rehabilitation process to get his health back. Also, his fighting future is uncertain considering the severity of the issue.

Marca Lencioni, Cris’s wife is praying that the insurance can help them get the financial burden off. She is also willing to let go of their house in order to raise money for ‘Sunshine’s treatment.

“I’m hoping that he’ll be able to get state insurance that will help cover some of the bills here. I’m ready to sell my house if I have to, to get him treatment in another country.” (H/t mmafighting.com)

UFC fighter Terrance McKinney brought up Bellator’s health insurance on Twitter and questioned whether it will cover the expenses. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise money for his medical bills. As Mike Perry rightly said, Cris Lencioni 'was chasing dreams of a better life and now he has to be taken care of'. Sportskeeda agrees with Mike Perry and wishes a speedy recovery and a healthy life to ‘Sunshine.’

