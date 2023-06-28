Terrance McKinney brings up Bellator's insurance as Cris Lencioni continues tough path to recovery

UFC fighter Terrannce McKinnney has raised questions about Bellator MMA and its fighter Cris Lencioni, who recently suffered a cardiac arrest, on social media.

Lencioni was preparing for a fight for the Bellator 298 card when, during a jiu-jitsu practice session, 'Sunshine' went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital. According to MMA Fighting, Lencioni has woken up from the coma and is responding to stimuli, but there is still a long road of recovery ahead of him.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



The latest on Lencioni from bit.ly/LencioniSM Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni, who was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest, is beginning to respond to stimuli.The latest on Lencioni from @MMAFightingSM Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni, who was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest, is beginning to respond to stimuli.The latest on Lencioni from @MMAFightingSM 📰 bit.ly/LencioniSM https://t.co/6fRNXKCy1d

The Bellator fighter's wife, Marca Lencioni, revealed that the medical bills have already stacked up more than $300,000. Marca said that she was hoping for insurance to cover some of the medical expenses.

She added that in order to get his husband the right treatment, she was willing to put her house up for sale:

“I’m hoping that he’ll be able to get state insurance that will help cover some of the bills here. I’m ready to sell my house if I have to, to get him treatment in another country.”

A 'GoFundMe' has been arranged on the 'Sunshine's behalf to $250,000. So far, a sum of $29,000 has been raised to help the fighter.

UFC lightweight McKinney chimed in on the issue, wishing for a speedy recovery for the 28-year-old.

'T Wrecks' also asked whether Bellator MMA would provide financial support to Lencioni to help him with the recovery process.

"I wonder if @BellatorMMA insurance gonna cover any of this"

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 I wonder if @BellatorMMA insurance gonna cover any of this 🤔 I wonder if @BellatorMMA insurance gonna cover any of this 🤔

Fans respond to Terrance McKinney's tweet about Cris Lencioni and Bellator MMA

Terrance McKinney's question regarding Bellator MMA providing insurance to Cris Lencioni attracted several responses from MMA fans on Twitter.

One individual said that Lencioni might not be able to avail Bellator MMA insurance as the injury did not take place inside the cage.

Yairs Submissions 🥶 @oleschmeed @twrecks155 @BellatorMMA If it didn't happen in the cage I highly highly doubt it. These medical bills would burry them. Same reason why UFC doesn't offer health insurance, unless you get hurt in the cage. Which is why I imagine, we see fighters fighting injured knowing they're gonna loose. @twrecks155 @BellatorMMA If it didn't happen in the cage I highly highly doubt it. These medical bills would burry them. Same reason why UFC doesn't offer health insurance, unless you get hurt in the cage. Which is why I imagine, we see fighters fighting injured knowing they're gonna loose.

McKinney replied to the tweet, sharing that UFC fighters are provided health insurance up to a certain sum during their time in a training camp.

"We get health insurance during camp if it happens during training up to a certain amount. This happened during training so it’d be cool to see bellator at least put something on it since he was training for a fight."

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 @oleschmeed @BellatorMMA We get health insurance during camp if it happens during training up to a certain amount. This happened during training so it’d be cool to see bellator at least put something on it since he was training for a fight @oleschmeed @BellatorMMA We get health insurance during camp if it happens during training up to a certain amount. This happened during training so it’d be cool to see bellator at least put something on it since he was training for a fight

But there were some who were pessimistic about Cris Lencioni getting financial aid from his fighting organization.

A few more replies to McKinney's tweet can be seen below:

Mr Tiddlewinks @Mr_Tiddlewinks @zxalixzx @twrecks155 @BellatorMMA Bellator's generic ass insurance ain't going to cover this. They're trying to sell this failing company, this is the last thing they will worry about I assure you. @zxalixzx @twrecks155 @BellatorMMA Bellator's generic ass insurance ain't going to cover this. They're trying to sell this failing company, this is the last thing they will worry about I assure you.

Chris @CHeissenbuttel @twrecks155 @BellatorMMA Can’t just pray for the dudes safety and move on? Have to make some sort of agenda lol @twrecks155 @BellatorMMA Can’t just pray for the dudes safety and move on? Have to make some sort of agenda lol

ShilosWorld @ShilosWorld @twrecks155 @BellatorMMA It should cover it.. He was in fight camp… sad reality is I’m guessing the insurance company is going to fight it. @twrecks155 @BellatorMMA It should cover it.. He was in fight camp… sad reality is I’m guessing the insurance company is going to fight it.

Poll : 0 votes