Dan Gable: Everything you need to know about the latest Joe Rogan Experience guest

Dan Gable is a former folkstyle and freestyle wrestler and coach. He is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, having won both the world and Olympic gold medals.

He started making his name in wrestling while he was in college, compiling a staggering record of 181-1. His only loss came in the NCAA finals in his senior year at Iowa State University.

An optimist by nature, Dan Gable allegedly said, "then I got good," following his first loss.

Unsurprisingly, Dan Gable's professional wrestling career was as successful as his years in college. His campaign at the 1972 Munich Olympics made history as he captured the gold medal without surrendering a single point.

On this date in 1972, Dan Gable and Ben Peterson win gold medals and John Peterson wins a silver medal in freestyle at Olympics in Munich. pic.twitter.com/P3EjKTBs6U — NWHOF (@NWHOF) August 30, 2017

Due to all of his achievements in the sport, Dan Gable was inducted into the United World Wrestling's Hall of Fame in the Legend category, only the third person to ever accomplish such a feat.

At the end of 2020, in the last few days of Donald Trump's term, Dan Gable was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the former American president.

"He's the greatest wrestler, probably ever," Trump said about Dan Gable at the time. "He's made our country very proud, and he's a true greatest of all time. No one has done more to promote wrestling in America than Dan Gable."

What did Dan Gable say at the Joe Rogan Experience podcast?

Joe says to me that we’re 3 hrs into the interview...I thought it had only been 1 hr. That shows how good of a job he does! https://t.co/RzxEtVEmWG — Dan Gable (@dannygable) March 31, 2021

Dan Gable opened up with Joe Rogan on his weekly podcast about the murder of his older sister when he was only 15 years old.

The legendary wrestler told Rogan that he feels guilty about what happened to Daiane Gable because he thinks her murder could have been stopped somehow if he had told her about the murderer.

Of course, that insight only came in hindsight. At the time, Dan Gable did not consider that his neighbor would kill his sister. According to Gable, his neighbor told him two weeks prior to the murder that he thought "Daiane was pretty hot."

However, even with his sister's death, Dan Gable did not let himself drown in sorrow and remorse. He focused even more on wrestling, channeling the bad energy into something positive.

"The more you can settle into focusing on what you have and what you would like to do and where you want to go — a positive point of view — the quicker things turn around, and positive things start to happen," Dan Gable said about his loss.