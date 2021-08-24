Dan Hardy explains why he believes Jake Paul will beat Tyron Woodley

In a fight prediction video put forth by BT Sport Boxing, MMA veteran Dan Hardy, boxing personality John Fury and up-and-coming boxer Viddal Riley all picked Jake Paul to defeat Tyron Woodley.

Hardy systematically dissected the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley matchup and stated:

“I’m going to surprise people here, and I’m probably going to let the MMA world down. But I actually think Jake Paul’s going to do it. And I’ll tell you why – It’s because of my concern of Tyron Woodley’s gas tank. This is eight rounds. He’s going in there against a guy that’s had three pro fights; of course, he’s not been fighting world-beaters. But this is Tyron coming towards the end of his competitive career; and stepping in there with ego, with anger, against a young kid who’s got some experience and has all the belief in the world.”

Going into the specifics of how Paul could win, Hardy said:

“And one thing I would say about Jake Paul is if he walked into a gym – grappling, Thai boxing, mixed martial arts, boxing, whatever – he’s a big, strong, athletic kid. You know, he’s going to be problems for most people. And I think a big, strong, athletic kid tying Tyron Woodley up and exhausting him, I’d take Jake Paul (wins) by decision, unanimous.”

He continued by explaining why he thinks 'The Problem Child' will pick up a comfortable decision victory:

“I think his (Woodley’s) output is going to be too low for a decision. That’s where I think Jake Paul comes into this one. He just basically builds up the points on the scorecards, keeps himself safe, and wears Woodley out. Anytime it closes, you’re going to tie him up, wear him out, let the referee get involved. I think he (Paul) is going to be really smart about this like he has been in the press conference – poking at him, testing his confidence, gut-checking him.”

Check out BT Sport Boxing's video below:

Jake Paul faces Tyron Woodley in a crossroads fight

24-year-old Jake Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer, whereas the 39-year-old Tyron Woodley will be making his professional boxing debut against Paul.

This matchup is regarded by many as a crossroads bout for both fighters, albeit in different ways. For Jake Paul, a loss would dent his image as a boxing wunderkind and box office draw in the combat sports realm.

Meanwhile, for Woodley, a loss would serve as yet another blow to his brand as a fighter, particularly given that he’s currently on a four-fight losing streak in his MMA career.

Check out Jake Paul's prediction for his upcoming fight:

Jake Paul is confident of securing a victory in his fight against Tyron Woodley. But can 'The Chosen One' flip the script? Let us know in the comments below!

Big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Follow our FB page for your daily dose of MMA takedowns!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh