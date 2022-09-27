“There's a lot on the line” - Dan Hardy explains the high stakes for the Angela Lee-Xiong Jing Nan trilogy

Like the rest of us, Dan Hardy loves a good old-fashioned trilogy.

After all, a grudge match between two individuals who match up well against one another is a recipe for an epic fight. The upcoming world champion vs world champion tiff between bitter rivals Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee has it all.

It has drama, pride, and of course, two talented fighters at the top of their games ready to take each other’s heads off at a moment’s notice. Ahead of Lee’s attempt to take away ‘The Panda’s’ ONE strawweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 2 this Friday, September 30, Hardy broke down what this clash means for both parties.

‘The Outlaw’ had an interesting point of view, which he shared on his Full Reptile YouTube channel:

"I love a trilogy fight especially when there's a lot on the line. There's a belt on the line here – this is Angela Lee’s second attempt to gain this belt. If she doesn't get it this time, she's maybe going to wait until there's a new champion. She might be waiting for a while.”

Dan Hardy was absolutely on point with his take. Lee tried to pry away Xiong’s 125-pound gold strap before but failed miserably. The fighter nicknamed ‘Unstoppable’ suffered the first loss of her career after ‘The Panda’ brutalized her with a flurry of body kicks and punches in 2019.

Lee avenged that defeat in their ensuing match, but it took place at her wheelhouse at atomweight.

Trilogies are meant to serve as closure for heated adversaries, considering it determines a clear-cut winner. Dan Hardy, however, has a feeling that this rivalry will likely go on, especially if Xiong emerges as the victor. The former UFC fighter-turned-analyst added:

“If she loses this one, Xiong Jing Nan might be coming back down to take her belt again. You don't know whether she's going to try that. I mean, this could be a continuous back and forth between these two.”

Watch Dan Hardy's breakdown below:

Dan Hardy can’t wait to see how Xiong vs. Lee 3 unfolds

Xiong and Lee’s respective careers will now forever be intertwined in the annals of history. Whoever wins the trilogy will no doubt be the better fighter in everyone’s eyes.

Dan Hardy, for one, can’t wait to see what these have in store for us, especially after the competitive nature of their first two encounters. ‘The Outlaw’ said this will be a fight for the ages, and fight fans should no doubt tune in on ONE’s second serving in US primetime this year.

In the same breakdown video, Hardy said:

“With them being so competitive, I could imagine it going back and forth one way and then the other. Both both of them got the finish over one another in the fifth round after a very competitive 20 something minutes. I think we're in for an absolute treat with this one, this of course, [with] the strawweight [world] title on the line. Angela Lee against Xiong Jing Nan. What a treat. Make sure you check these fights out one on Prime Video 2.”

