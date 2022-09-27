“We're in for an absolute treat” - Dan Hardy is hyped for Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan 3

Dan Hardy has pretty much seen it all throughout his extensive career as both an MMA fighter and an analyst. ‘The Outlaw’, however, still can’t hide his excitement for what might be the biggest grudge match in women’s MMA history.

Heated rivals Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee and ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan will throw down for the third and possibly final time for the ONE women’s strawweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 2.

On Friday, September 30, these two fiery adversaries, who each have one win over the other, will finally get to settle the score at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, live at US primetime.

Being the huge fight fan that he is, Dan Hardy paid close attention when Lee tried to become a two-division world champion in her first match with the Chinese superstar. That bid failed, as ‘The Panda’ mauled the Singaporean-American superstar in round five to retain her world title.

The roles were reversed in their rematch, as Xiong dropped down to Lee’s backyard at 115 pounds to try and snatch her crown. The Evolve MMA and United MMA product, however, got the last laugh this time, submitting ‘The Panda’ in the final round to stay on top of her division.

Considering these two female warriors have now been going full throttle for almost 10 rounds, Dan Hardy said he expects even bigger fireworks in the trilogy.

On the Full Reptile YouTube channel, Hardy shared:

“With them being so competitive, I could imagine it going back and forth one way and then the other. Both of them got the finish over one another in the fifth round after a very competitive 20 something minutes.”

The former UFC welterweight title challenger added:

“I think we're in for an absolute treat with this one, this of course, [with] the strawweight [world] title on the line. Angela Lee against Xiong Jing Nan. What a treat. Make sure you check these fights out one on Prime Video 2.”

Watch the full video below:

Dan Hardy believes the Xiong-Lee rivalry will continue

It may not appear like it at this time, but Xiong and Lee have certainly developed a mutual respect for one another following their epic wars.

Dan Hardy, for his part, believes the chapter of the story between these two iconic female fighters will not end after the trilogy. He continued:

"I love a trilogy fight, especially when there's a lot on the line. There's a belt on the line here – this is Angela Lee’s second attempt to gain this belt. If she doesn't get it this time, she's maybe going to wait until there's a new champion. She might be waiting for a while.”

‘The Outlaw’ further explained:

“If she loses this one, Xiong Jing Nan might be coming back down to take her belt again. You don't know whether she's going to try that. I mean, this could be a continuous back and forth between these two.”

