"You knew it, I knew it, Diaz knew it" - Dan Hardy and Michael Bisping argue over Nate Diaz's chances of beating Khamzat Chimaev if they fought at UFC 279

UFC 279 is now in the rearview mirror, but Michael Bisping and Dan Hardy can't help but speculate what would have happened if the original bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz took place as scheduled.

After weighing in nowhere near close to the 170-pound welterweight limit, 'Borz' gave the UFC one hell of a field day, causing them to reshuffle three fights on their card just one day before the event. The welterweight was originally headlining the PPV event but was demoted to the co-main as punishment for his weight issue.

In response to Michael Bisping, who insinuated that Nate Diaz had a chance to beat Khamzat Chimaev because it's "pro fighting", Dan Hardy disproved 'The Count's' claims, insisting that the UFC was trying to "punish" the veteran. The two Brits had a back-and-forth on social media, with Dan Hardy replying to Bisping:

"Of course, you’re not only expected to take fights that you should win but you’re expected to have a fair chance. That’s the point, Bisping. You knew it, I knew it, Diaz knew it, the UFC knew it. It’s not a fair fight. It’s the UFC punishing him for not fighting Conor."

Many fans believed that Diaz was being thrown to the wolves by the promotion and wanted him to bow out of the company with a loss. Instead, the Stockton-native accepted a short-notice matchup to fight Tony Ferguson in the main event and ended up submitting 'El Cucuy' with a guillotine choke.

Would Khamzat Chimaev have made easy work of Nate Diaz?

To say anybody would dominate Nate Diaz is disrespectful to a high-level legend of the sport, but if anybody could, it would definitely be someone of Khamzat Chimaev's caliber.

The Swede has shown his dominance in the octagon since arriving in 2020 and continued that last night when he secured a D’Arce choke finish against fellow prospect Kevin Holland under halfway through the first round.

Chimaev once again exited the octagon without being hit a single time and would have clearly been a problem for the aging Diaz with his pressure grappling and heavy hands.

While it would have been a tough outing for the 37-year-old, 'Borz' would have had to be wary of the BJJ black belt's mastery if the fight hit the ground. Preserving his energy to avoid being overwhelmed in the later rounds by the cardio machine would also serve him well.

