Dan Hardy outlines Sean O'Malley's path to victory against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316, issues surprising fight prediction

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified Jun 05, 2025 02:37 GMT
Dan Hardy (middle) breaks down Merab Dvalishvili (right) vs. Sean O'Malley (left) at UFC 316.
Dan Hardy (middle) breaks down Merab Dvalishvili (right) vs. Sean O'Malley (left) at UFC 316. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC star Dan Hardy recently shared his prediction for Sean O'Malley's potential path to victory ahead of his bantamweight title fight against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316. According to Hardy, 'Suga' realized the mistakes that he had committed in their initial outing and will secure the victory in their much-anticipated rematch.

On his YouTube channel, 'The Outlaw' said:

"In that last round [of their first fight], I think O'Malley realized there was another route to victory other than landing a clean punch on the chin, and that was damaging his body. If I'm Sean O'Malley, of course I'm expecting the wrestling threat, but I can't let that hold me back. I still need to be aggressive and on the front foot. I need to be picking at Merab so he doesn't feel like he can set the pace and have his own way."
Sharing his prediction for the fight, Hardy said:

"O'Malley's got the skills and the technique to be able to put Merab away. But if Merab plays the right game, he should be able to maul and drown O'Malley. I feel like O'Malley might steal this one with something clean as Merab is overextending himself."

Check out Dan Hardy's comments below (12:06 and 23:00):

youtube-cover

Sean O'Malley previews upcoming fight against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316

Sean O'Malley lost his bantamweight championship to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC Noche in September last year. 'The Machine' dominated the former champion using his effective wrestling. Despite this, 'Suga' seems confident ahead of their rematch and looks to secure the victory via knockout.

Speaking to former double champion Daniel Cormier, O'Malley said:

"I'm prepared for a 25-minute war, like, I would not be surprised I'm getting my hand raised, 'and new.' First round KO, second round KO, I know I can put his lights out I know I can. He's sloppy, he's mastered his style, he's really good at it. But it takes one mistake to put someone's lights out. I wouldn't be surprised to get him out of there early, but I'm prepared for 25 minutes."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (10:16):

youtube-cover
Edited by Sunil Krishnan
