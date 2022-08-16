"It's a very interesting approach to combat sports than you could have imagined 10 years ago" - Dan Hardy believes micro-dosing on shrooms can be 'incredibly beneficial' and 'useful' for fighters

Dan Hardy is no stranger to the world of psychedelics and mind-altering substances, just give his interview with London Real a watch if you don't agree.

Hardy recently weighed-in on the topic of fighters micro-dosing psilocybin mushrooms for training purposes. The concept itself is not new, but it has gained traction through Luke Rockhold openly speaking about micro-dosing mushrooms in preparation for his fight with Paulo Costa at UFC 278.

Dan Hardy was interviewed on Submission Radio, as part of a preview for UFC 278, and he was asked what he thought about Rockhold using mushrooms as a part of his preparation.

'The Outlaw' said:

"It's interesting because it's a very different approach to combat sports than you could have imagined 10 years ago. Like you wouldn't be thinking that fighters would be leaning on these natural organic substances to help them out in any way. certainly not psychologically."

Watch the video below (quote from 6:25):

Hardy alluded to the fact that micro-dosing mushrooms is a far more common practice in the world of MMA than people think it is. Furthermore, 'The Outlaw' said that he was glad that someone like Rockhold had been discussing his micro-dosage, as it is beginning to open the door for natural [psychoactive] substances to be more commonplace in MMA.

Ahead of UFC 278, Dan Hardy breaks down how Leon Edwards can defeat Kamaru Usman

In the latest edition of "The Dan Hardy Breakdown Show," featured on BT Sport, Hardy broke down the various advantages that each fighter has over each other, and elaborated on Edwards path to victory. Hardy stated:

"Working that lead leg is going to disable a big chunk of Usman's game. It's going to make it difficult for him to step and to pronounce those punches that he throws. That long jab-cross. It's also going to make it difficult for him to level change, becuse weakning that muscle or damaging that knee is going to make it difficult for him to put weight onto it."

Watch the video below from 16:44:

