Dan Hooker agrees to face Islam Makachev at UFC 267 just days after his win at UFC 266

Dan Hooker has reportedly agreed to step in to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 267. Off the back of a huge win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 last weekend, 'The Hangman' will fill in for the injured Rafael dos Anjos on October 30.

According to a report from ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White has confirmed Hooker as the replacement for 'RDA' at next month's non-pay-per-view numbered event. The New Zealander will be traveling to Abu Dhabi from Las Vegas for the bout.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN DAN HOOKER ( @danthehangman ) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev ( @MAKHACHEVMMA ) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White ( @danawhite ). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. DAN HOOKER (@danthehangman) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White (@danawhite). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. https://t.co/DJvGnbWwlF

The fight between Makhachev and dos Anjos was highly anticipated after their recent back-and-forths on social media. However, the former UFC lightweight champion was forced to withdraw from the fight due to surgery.

The Brazilian's withdrawal meant that Makhachev was in need of a new opponent. The Russian himself has previously hinted that he would like to fight Tony Ferguson or Dan Hooker, the latter being the one who decided to step in.

Makachev will be heading into his new matchup off the back of two big wins in 2021. The Dagestani beat Drew Dober towards the start of the year and was victorious over Thiago Moises in his last fight.

Dan Hooker will aim to build a streak now that he's returned to the win column

Dan Hooker had been struggling to get a win in the UFC prior to UFC 266. Before his victory over Nasrat Haqparast in Las Vegas, Hooker was beaten by Michael Chandler and also lost to Dustin Poirier the year before.

Also Read

After his win in a huge preliminary bout last Saturday, Dan Hooker went on to call out Beneil Dariush. By the looks of it, Hooker didn't want to sit around and wait for a fight against Dariush. Instead, he's now decided to face another incredible grappler in the form of Makhachev.

UFC 267 is scheduled to take place on October 30 in Abu Dhabi. The event will not be a pay-per-view card. However, it still possesses some incredible names, including Jan Blachowicz, Glover Teixeira, Khamzat Chimaev and more.

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard