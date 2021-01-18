Dan Hooker aiming for Nate Diaz fight if he beats Michael Chandler at UFC 257

In the first UFC pay-per-view of the year, Dan Hooker will return to the Octagon for the first time since his brutal war against Dustin Poirier. Set to welcome debutant Michael Chandler in a card headlined by Poirer, The Hangman is also aiming for a showdown against Nate Diaz.

Speaking to The Schmo on Fight Island, Dan Hooker was asked about the idea of a fight against Diaz. The self-proclaimed West Coast Gangster is set to make his return to the UFC in 2021, and the options for him in the lightweight division are endless.

In Abu Dhabi for a month after UFC 257, what's good to do? Where to train? 😂🤷‍♂️🤔 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) January 9, 2021

Dan Hooker would thoroughly enjoy a fight against Nate Diaz

2021 certainly promises to be a big year for the UFC's lightweight division. With Conor McGregor set to make his return and determined to run through the 155-lbs division, his arch-rival Nate Diaz is also ready for a comeback.

The current talks have suggested that Diaz could be welcomed back into the Octagon by Justin Gaethje. However, one man whose name has been constantly thrown into the hat is Dan Hooker. The Hangman himself believes that he would thoroughly enjoy a fight with Diaz down the road.

"I would thoroughly enjoy that fight, you know, Nate Diaz. There's inklings in him coming back, no one's got any idea about who that is. It's nothing but big things after that."

While he's at it, though, Dan Hooker is completely focused on his next opponent, Michael Chandler, and is not looking past the former Bellator champion. The #6 ranked lightweight fighter knows that there is a huge risk with this fight but is also ready to embrace the huge reward that comes with it.

"I'm focused on Mike, I don't wanna look past him and get too ahead of myself, get too excited. But I feel like I'm taking the huge risk with this fight, there's gotta be a huge reward that comes with it."- added Dan Hooker.

What's next for Dan Hooker?

Dan Hooker is set to compete at UFC 257 in the co-main event of the pay-per-view. The Kiwi sensation will welcome Michael Chandler to the octagon for the first time in what promises to be an exciting lightweight showdown.