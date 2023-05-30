Earlier this month, Dana White announced that the BMF title will be on the line in a highly anticipated rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. The two met back in a fight-of-the-year showing in 2018 and will now run it back with a potential undisputed championship opportunity going to the winner.

The BMF belt has only ever been held by Jorge Masvidal during the height of his career when he scored a doctor stoppage victory over Nate Diaz in 2019 — the fan favorite's last win in the sport. Following 'Gamebred's recent retirement, the UFC decided to vacate the title and throw it back into rotation.

While discussing the huge Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje rematch with The AllStar, Dan Hooker revealed his interest in a BMF title bout, with the main attraction being pay-per-view points.

"It's cool. Gaethje-Poirier is like, a cool fight. The BMF title is a fun little thing that they can drag out," stated Hooker. "Do you get pay-per-view points for the BMF title? If you do, I'm interested. Yeah? I immediately became interested in the BMF title... It's a silly little title but if you give me pay-per-view points, I'll wrap any belt around my waste for pay-per-view points."

While there are a number of fighters who could be seen as eligible for the BMF category, Dan Hooker is arguably one of the leading lightweights on the list. Known for his heart, grit, and devastating knees, the New Zealander has been in his fair share of wars and has competed in an all-time clash against Dustin Poirier.

Check out what 'The Hangman' had to say regarding the ceremonial title in the video below:

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje BMF title fight: When is UFC 291?

The MMA world is currently preparing for numerous huge matchups that have all been announced for the coming months, and Poirier's rematch with Gaethje ranks among the very top for fan interest.

'The Highlight' recently stated that he wants to make one final run at an undisputed championship in the promotion before hanging up the gloves, but overcoming 'The Diamond' to edge closer to his goal will be no easy feat.

UFC 291 is a stacked card filled with nothing but bangers. On paper, it will go down as one of the best events of the year. The main event, featuring Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, and the rest of the bouts will get underway on July 29.

