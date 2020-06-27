Dan Hooker believes that he will get a title shot before Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker has maintained a lot of confidence entering his fight against Dustin Poirier this weekend. The fight is supposed to be the main event of UFC on ESPN 12 and Dan Hooker is sure he is going to win.

Not only that, in a recent interview, Dan Hooker even revealed that he has plans for what he is going to do next, and a title shot is what he expects after the fight.

Dan Hooker ,in a recent conversation, opened up about the possibilities at the lightweight division. Dan Hooker first said that the fight between Khabib and Justin was inevitable and was going to happen. Dan Hooker then said next was him.

He added that after him was Conor McGregor but he had a better resume so he should get the shot.

“That fight is set, Gaethje and Khabib – that fight is going to happen in September, and I’m the next guy in line,” Hooker said “That will be a four-fight streak over the No. 3, No. 6, No. 6 and another ranked fighter. Those are top-ranked guys. The next guy in line would be Conor McGregor, who looking back at it now, has a win over the No. 12 [ranked fighter] in the division. So when you compare resumes, it would be pretty difficult to hand him a title shot over me without me kicking up a fuss.”

Dan Hooker wants to be the guy who stays active

Dan Hooker added that he understood Conor McGregor was a big draw and hence commanded a lot of power in the UFC but he also understood that the contract negotiations were complicated.

Dan Hooker simply poined out at the Usman-Burns-Masivdal case. Hooker added that he was a fighter like Burns who wanted to keep.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense, and it doesn’t make a lot of sense with what we’re seeing now with the UFC kind of standing their ground with a lot of these big-named guys who want to kind of call the shots, and the UFC’s jumping back in and saying we’re the ones running the show,” Hooker said. “So I don’t think that benefits Conor very well, if he’s going to try to position himself for a title shot when compared to me. You’re seeing it now with Gilbert Burns-[Kamaru] Usman fight. Jorge Masvidal was obviously the clear frontrunner for that title shot, but contract negotiations turned south and the UFC gave it to the guy who wants to fight. I’m one of those guys. I want to stay active. I want to fight and understands how this sport works.”

Do you think Dan Hooker is next in line?