  Dan Hooker calling for Charles Oliveira showdown in November sends fans into frenzy: "Be careful what you wish for"

Dan Hooker calling for Charles Oliveira showdown in November sends fans into frenzy: "Be careful what you wish for"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 26, 2025 08:36 GMT
Dan Hooker (right) calls for Charles Oliveira (left) fight.
Dan Hooker (right) calls for Charles Oliveira (left) fight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

It appears Dan Hooker is ready to make a return to action with a potential fight against Charles Oliveira later this year. The Kiwi recently called out Oliveira for a fight and seemingly taunted the Brazilian's knockout loss against Ilia Topuria in their lightweight title fight at UFC 317 last month.

Hooker is on a three-fight winning streak and is coming off a split-decision win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 last August. While he was booked to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 in March, he was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a hand injury and was replaced by Rafael Fiziev.

In a recent X post, Hooker made his intentions to return clear by calling out Oliveira and taking shots at the Brazilian for getting laid out by Topuria last month. He wrote:

"Someone wake up Charlie Olives and tell him we fighting in November."

Soon after, fans flocked to the comments section of Hooker's X post to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Be careful what you wish for."

Another fan wrote:

"Easy money for Charles."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @danthehangman on X
Screenshots from @danthehangman on X

Dan Hooker takes shots at Arman Tsarukyan in bold fight callout

Apart from Charles Oliveira, it appears Dan Hooker also has his sights on Arman Tsarukyan for a potential return fight. After Oliveira, the Kiwi launched an attack on Tsarukyan and issued a bold "daddy's home" message.

In another X post, Hooker took aim at Tsarukyan and claimed he was open to fighting him as well. He wrote:

"On a side note, Arman's a b**ch and he can get it too, daddy’s home."

Tsarukyan is on a four-fight win streak and is coming off a split decision win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 last April. While he was booked for a title shot against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 in January, he was forced out of the fight due to a medical issue and was replaced by Renato Moicano.

About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
