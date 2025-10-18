  • home icon
Dan Hooker claims Mateusz Gamrot was exhausted before UFC Rio fight even began

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 18, 2025 06:12 GMT
Dan Hooker (left) speculates Mateusz Gamrot (right) may have gassed out before UFC Rio fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Dan Hooker (left) speculates Mateusz Gamrot (right) may have gassed out before UFC Rio fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Dan Hooker recently shared his thoughts on Mateusz Gamrot's fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC Rio last weekend. Hooker believes Gamrot's high-octane run to the octagon during his walkout may have affected his performance against Oliveira.

Oliveira and Gamrot threw down in an exciting lightweight clash in the main event of UFC Rio last weekend. Despite his devastating title loss against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 in June, Oliveira looked primed to win and secured an incredible second-round submission victory over Gamrot.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports (via @RedCorner_ MMA on X), Hooker shared his two cents on the fight and claimed Gamrot may have exhausted himself before the fight even started. He said:

"He [Gamrot] looked like he was just blown after the first round. Five minutes in, and he was huffing and puffing, turning pink. Obviously, a huge gamble for Charles to take that fight only three-and-a-half months after such a devastating knockout."

Dan Hooker warns Arman Tsarukyan about potentially gassing out at UFC Qatar

Dan Hooker recently warned Arman Tsarukyan about potentially losing steam in during their fight at UFC Qatar next month. Hooker warned Tsarukyan against depending too much on his wrestling skills lest he get tired.

In an interview with Home of Fight, Hooker reacted to Tsarukyan predicting a grappling-heavy fight between them and said:

"He's good at what he does. He's kind of a fighter that fights fire with fire. If you strike with him, he'll strike. If you wrestle, he'll wrestle. He's capable everywhere. But I'm prepared for both as well. As he says, 'We're going to wrestle and you're going to get tired.' But he forgets the part where if we wrestle, you're gonna get tired as well, brother. Wrestling is not a one-way street."

Hooker is coming off a split-decision win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 in August 2024. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan last beat Charles Oliveira via split decision at UFC 300 in April 2024.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
