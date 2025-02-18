Dan Hooker drops big hint about Alexander Volkanovski's UFC comeback and links to Kai Kara-France: “Hopefully be sitting cage-side with a mojito”

Dan Hooker just dropped a major hint on his City Kickboxing teammates Kai Kara-France and Alexander Volkanovski's next bouts. The crowd-favorite "Hangman" has a knack for giving fans a hint here and there on his team's upcoming battles.

Ad

Hooker, who will fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 next month, revealed that Volkanovski and Kara-France might be fighting on the same card a month later.

Dan Hooker said in an interview with ESPN Australia & NZ:

"I'm pretty sure Alex [Volkanovski] and Kai [Kara-France] will be on the same card. I would've liked for the three of us to be fighting in April together, but I got chucked on a little earlier...I'll get to enjoy my fight in March, then hopefully be sitting cageside with a mojito and enjoy the fights there with the boys."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Championship Rounds reported on the quote:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reading between the lines, Dan Hooker might be referring to UFC 314, happening on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. A few notable names have been linked to the event already, namely Gilbert Burns, Dominick Reyes, Jim Miller, and Chase Hooper.

With a former champion in Volkanovski and a top-ranked flyweight in Kara-France, it's easy to assume that this pair might headline and co-headline this card.

Dan Hooker bound for a Fight of the Year contender against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

At UFC 313 on March 8th, the UFC returns to its home in Las Vegas for easily the biggest PPV card of the year so far. Aside from the highly anticipated main event title clash between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev for the UFC light-heavyweight title, the co-headlining bout might be the sleeper Fight of the Year.

Ad

Ad

Dan Hooker, recipient of three Fight of the Night awards and three Performance of the Night honors, will face former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in the five-round co-main event.

Gaethje, nicknamed 'The Highlight', tells exactly what kind of fight one can expect from him every time he enters the cage. Of Gaethje's 25 pro wins, 20 have come by way of knockout. Of his five losses, three have come by way of KO as well.

Aside from his eight Fight of the Night and five Performance of the Night honors, Gaethje also won the interim UFC lighweight throne and the coveted BMF belt. The latter he won by head kicking Dustin Poirier to another dimension back in 2023. This fight will definitely steal the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.