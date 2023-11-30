Dan Hooker gives cold two-word reaction to Jalin Turner replacing him against Bobby Green at UFC Austin

Dan Hooker kept it short and sweet when responding to Jalin Turner in the lead-up to UFC Austin.

The Dan Hooker injury led to Jalin Turner replacing him to test skills versus Bobby Green on this Saturday's card.

The December 2 UFC Fight Night card now has a different lightweight co-main event, but Turner was saying things at media day about feeling as if he almost had to take this short-notice fight and did not have a choice. However, he is still here to fight, shed the weight, and do his job.

While focused on Green, Jalin Turner is also eyeing a rematch with an aforementioned individual. Speaking at the pre-event presser, Turner said:

"I'm not trying to look too far into the future but I know Hooker said he wanted to fight on UFC 300. So we can get that, run that back. I think everybody would like that...Getting the win like I was supposed to... I watched it. I felt like he won the split decision. I'll give him that for sure. But we run that back, I'll win it."

In response to this clip shared on X, Hooker succinctly stated, "make weight" with a middle finger emoji to end off the re-tweeted sentiment.

Check out Hooker's brief retort to Turner's press conference comments below:

Dan Hooker and his UFC career so far

'The Hangman' will have been a UFC competitor for the last decade by June of next year. Dan Hooker debuted early in the summer of 2014 and finished Ian Entwistle via strikes in the first round at UFC Fight Night 43.

Since then, Dan Hooker has secured wins inside the octagon over the likes of Hatsu Hioki, Ross Pearson, Marc Diakiese, Jim Miller, Gilbert Burns, James Vick, Al Iaquinta, and Paul Felder to name a few.

Hooker has also tested skills against the likes of Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Arnold Allen, Edson Barboza, and Yair Rodriguez to rattle off a few elements of an ever-deepening resume.

His only previous UFC bout cancellation by way of injury was actually against Jalin Turner. An initial attempt was made to book that Hooker-Turner fight in March. The two would eventually clash in July, with Hooker earning the split decision win over Turner at UFC 290.