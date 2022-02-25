Dan Hooker predicts the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington grudge match

Dan Hooker recently shared his pick for the upcoming UFC 272 main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Hooker is on team Masvidal for this one. The perennial UFC contender revealed that he is a big fan of 'Gamebred'. He will be rooting for the BMF champion in this fight:

'''Gamebred', that's my guy, 'Gamebred'. Ah, I am a 'Gamebred' fan. He's gonna blow his head off."

Check out Dan Hooker pick his winner of the Covington vs. Masvidal fight:

Covington vs. Masvidal is one of the biggest grudge matches in the history of the UFC. The two used to be roommates, friends, and training partners for the better part of the last decade.

However, their relationship took a major dip after Covington allegedly refused to pay one of the coaches at the American Top Team. Both fighters have ruthlessly attacked each other verbally in recent times.

Watch the fiery promo of Covington vs. Masvidal at UFC 272 below:

Fans expect nothing but fireworks when the octagon door closes on March 5. Both fighters are well rounded. Although, Masvidal thrives in the striking department, while Covington is an exceptional wrestler.

Many experts have tipped that Covington's relentless pace will be too much for Masvidal to handle and that 'Chaos' will beat his former friend.

However, Dan Hooker clearly believes Masvidal is a dangerous striker. He is backing 'Gamebred' to take Colby Covington's head off come fight night.

Dan Hooker returns to action next month

Dan Hooker himself is set for a very important fight. He will take on featherweight contender Arnold Allen in his next fight. The duo will feature in the co-main event of the UFC Fight Night card in London next month.

Watch the best moments of Hooker inside the UFC octagon:

Hooker is moving down to the featherweight division after a lengthy stay at 155 lb. He will look to mark his return to 145 lb with a big win over a tough opponent.

Meanwhile, Allen has won his last 10 fights, eight of which have come under the UFC banner. He will be looking to make a strong case for himself as a potential title contender. A win over Hooker will certainly give Arnold Allen the exposure he needs.

However, it's easier said than done. 'The Hangman' has shared the cage with the biggest names in the sport. It will be interesting to see how the contest plays out when the two skilled fighters meet in the octagon next month.

Edited by Aziel Karthak