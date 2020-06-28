Dan Hooker releases official statement following brutal main event fight against Dustin Poirier

In the main event of UFC Vegas 4, Dan Hooker was once again involved in a bloodthirsty main event, as he and Dustin Poirier put on a 25-minute war against each other at the UFC Apex.

Coming into the fight, Hooker was on the back of a huge win over Paul Felder, which was arguably the former's biggest win so far. However, on this occasion, 'The Diamond' got the better of Hooker and got back to winning terms.

In a post-fight released clip, Hooker stated that he has no regrets or excuses and released a statement, in the aftermath of his classic against Poirier.

Dan Hooker was unable to topple the experienced Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC Vegas 4. Despite the loss, Hooker put together a five-round classic against the former interim UFC Lightweight Champion and he has also released a statement, via his official Twitter handle.

In the posted clip, Hooker said that his loss to Poirier is just "another setback", that he did get checked out of the hospital, and everything seems to be good in terms of injuries. Hooker did add that he got a couple of stitches on the eye but seemed to be in a good mood and will be back in Octagon action after what he described as a "small setback".

Quick message for the people that support me. Credit to Poirier better man on the night, no regrets, no excuses. Minor setbacks ain't a major for me. 😉 #teamhangman #rideordieonly pic.twitter.com/oS7kpcFWAf — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) June 28, 2020

Dan Hooker did put up an amazing performance, regardless of the loss to Dustin Poirier and it now remains to be seen who's next for 'The Hangman' in the Octagon.

Hooker is expected to make his return to fighting, once he heals up and considering how stacked the UFC Lightweight Division is at the moment, the options are endless for Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker.

As for Dustin Poirier, the former interim champ will be enjoying his time off with his family, now that he is back to winning ways. But 'The Diamond' did claim that he could be back in action before the year ends.