Dan Hooker responds to Conor McGregor overtaking him in the UFC Lightweight rankings without fighting

Dan Hooker has taken to his official social media account, to weigh in on Conor McGregor overtaking him in the UFC Lightweight rankings.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the Lightweight division since October 2018, and in light of the same, Hooker responded to the change in rankings in a rather lighthearted manner.

Dan Hooker said that perhaps being more vocal on social media might help him improve his UFC ranking, thereby insinuating that it’s McGregor’s assertiveness on Twitter that helped the Notorious One rise up in the UFC Lightweight rankings.

Conor McGregor hasn’t competed in the Lightweight division since October 2018

Conor McGregor’s last victory in a Lightweight MMA bout came against Eddie Alvarez in November of 2016.

McGregor entered that fight as the UFC Featherweight Champion who’d moved up to Lightweight to challenge the title holder of the division at that time, Eddie Alvarez.

The Notorious One bested Alvarez via a second-round TKO, won the Lightweight Championship and became the very first fighter to simultaneously hold two UFC titles.

Following his victory over Alvarez, McGregor made his professional boxing debut in one of the biggest combat sports events of all time against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August of 2017.

Despite losing to Mayweather via TKO in round 10 of their bout, McGregor was lauded by the large majority of combat sports fans and experts for his decision to venture into boxing against one of the sport’s greatest technicians. Conor McGregor proceeded to make his MMA comeback against archrival Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2018.

With Nurmagomedov’s UFC Lightweight Championship on the line, McGregor came up short against his Russian nemesis, suffering a fourth-round submission loss to The Eagle.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of his loss in the Lightweight title bout against Nurmagomedov, McGregor hasn’t competed in the division since.

McGregor’s latest MMA bout was a 40-second TKO win over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the Welterweight division during January of this year.

Despite this, The Notorious One received a big boost in the UFC Lightweight rankings and is now in the fourth division.

Dan Hooker was not happy with this decision and had an interesting response to the situation.

Dan Hooker suggests that he needs to pick up his Twitter game

A fan responded to a recent tweet put forth by top-ranking UFC Lightweight fighter Dan Hooker. He requested the New Zealand fighter to express his thoughts regarding the recent change in UFC’s official Lightweight rankings.

Dan Hooker responded to the Twitter user’s query, stating:

“Need to pick up my twitter game”

Need to pick up my twitter game 🤣🤣🤣 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 23, 2020

The belief is that Hooker is seemingly alluding that McGregor’s rise in the UFC rankings has been brought about by his activity on social media and his popularity, rather than his recent performances in the Lightweight division.

Advertisement

What are your views on Dan Hooker’s statements? Sound off in the comments.