Dan Hooker wants to fight Tony Ferguson next

Dan Hooker has his sights set on Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira as potential opponents

If he had to pick between Oliveira and Ferguson, Dan Hooker would pick the latter

Dan Hooker

After succumbing to a decision loss against Dustin Poirier in a thrilling five-round slugfest in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12, UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has his sights set on Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira as potential opponents.

Dan Hooker and Dustin Poirier went to war last weekend at UFC on ESPN 12 in what is widely being regarded as one of the best fights of the year. Although Dan Hooker lost to Poirier at the end of the five rounds, his stock certainly didn't fall one bit because of the thoroughly entertaining contest he was a part of.

Tony Ferguson is on Dan Hooker's radar

Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Dan Hooker spoke about his plans for the future. The New Zealand native said that he’s looking for a fight against either Ferguson or Oliveira up next as he looks to work his way to the top of a heavily stacked lightweight division (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I’ve got my eyes on who I want to fight next, and I think it’s either gonna be Tony or it’s gonna be Oliveira. I think either one of those fights is another main event. But then, Oliveira, he’s getting carried away calling out Poirier and calling out Conor (McGregor), and he’s beating around the bush, trying to say anyone except me or Tony."

If he had to pick between Oliveira and Ferguson, Dan Hooker would pick the latter because Tony is a big name and beating him would solidify Hooker's place in the top five of the 155lbs division. However, what's most important for Hooker at the moment is to remain active and that's exactly what he plans on doing.

“He’s a funny guy. But yeah, I’ll have to wait and see, because obviously Tony makes way more sense for me. But if I have to go back and then solidify my place in the top five, I’m happy to do that. I just want to fight and I want to fight before the end of the year, and either of those two names makes sense for me.”