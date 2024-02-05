Dan Ige nickname origin: Why is the UFC featherweight referred to as '50k?'

Dan Ige has long been a staple of the UFC featherweight division and will look to build up his resume at UFC Vegas 86 with another signature win.

Since becoming a prominent name in the octagon, Ige has changed his fight moniker from 'Dynamite' to '50k,' despite keeping the former as his social media handle. However peculiar it may be, the decision to alter his nickname is self-explanatory.

In past interviews, Ige has explained that his desire to transition to '50k' came after receiving his first Performance of the Night bonus in the UFC, worth $50,000. From then on, Ige claimed that he desired to use the nickname as motivation to pursue post-fight bonuses in each outing.

Since entering the UFC in 2018, Ige has received three Performance of the Night bonuses in 15 fights with the promotion. Most recently, he knocked out Damon Jackson at UFC Vegas 67 to earn his latest bonus check.

Ige will look to add another '50k' performance bonus to his resume against short-notice replacement Andre Fili in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 86 on Feb. 10.

UFC Vegas 86: Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili preview

As two of the hardest-hitting featherweights on the UFC roster with ties to Hawaii, Dan Ige and Andre Fili will face off in the UFC Vegas 86 co-main event in a bout that many predict to be an early Fight of the Night contender.

Ige, 32, was originally booked on the event to face 14th-ranked Lerone Murphy before the latter's injury, thus leading to Fili stepping in as a replacement. Fili will be making a quick turnaround after his last win featured a knockout of Lucas Almeida at UFC 296.

Dan Ige opens as the favorite as the line continues to grow in his favor despite losing to Bryce Mitchell in his most recent performance. Before the loss, Ige put together back-to-back impressive victories over Damon Jackson and Nate Landwehr.

Since debuting with the UFC in 2013, Fili has largely alternated wins and losses and is 0-5 against fighters currently ranked in the top 15.