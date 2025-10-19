  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Dan needs to be fired one hundred percent" - Dan Miragliotta under fire after failing to deduct a point for low blow at UFC Vancouver

"Dan needs to be fired one hundred percent" - Dan Miragliotta under fire after failing to deduct a point for low blow at UFC Vancouver

By Subham
Modified Oct 19, 2025 03:47 GMT
Dan Miragliotta under fire after failing to deduct a point for low blow at UFC Vancouver. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Dan Miragliotta under fire after failing to deduct a point for low blow at UFC Vancouver. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

At UFC Vancouver, referee Dan Miragliotta has enraged and upset several UFC fans. Earlier tonight in the co-main event of the fight night, Kevin Holland locked horns with Mike Malott. In Round 1 of the bout, Holland was seen in pain after taking multiple low blows from Malott.

Ad

After one significant low blow, Miragliotta let Holland rest for five minutes, but he was still uncomfortable fighting. Nevertheless, the fight went on, and Holland managed to survive Round 1 before the cageside doctor cautioned him against fighting at the start of Round 2.

But Holland didn't back down and battled for the full 15 minutes. After avoiding a submission attempt in the final round, he was unable to turn the tide and lost by unanimous decision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Kevin Holland trying to recover from the low blows below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Several in the MMA community were upset with the referee for not deducting a point from Malott. A user posted on X:

"Dan needs to be fired one hundred percent. Stops a fight at 3 seconds. Then doesn't deduct a point for 2 intentional low blows. He is the worst ref next to Steve Mazzagatti."

Senior Reporter at MMA Fighting, Damon Martin, posted on X:

Ad
"Is there a way to replace Dan Miragliotta as referee during the fight? He's the absolute worst #UFCVancouver"

Ariel Helwani posted on X:

"Holy crap. No point deduction?! Wow. Dan having a nightmare evening. How is that possible?!?!?

A few other fans had similar complaints:

"It's called fixing fights…"
"He has zero idea how the process of fouls works."
Ad
"This needs to be said more. He's been awful for so long."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @DamonMartin, @arielhelwani and @GoebigTj on X]
Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @DamonMartin, @arielhelwani and @GoebigTj on X]

Earlier tonight, fans were also enraged with how Miragliotta refereed during Kyle Nelson's fight with Matt Frevola. Although Nelson dropped Frevola in Round 1 and was close to finishing him with ground and pound, Miragliotta intervened with three seconds left on the clock, claiming that he had heard the bell.

The battle went the entire distance, with Nelson prevailing by decision, despite many believing Nelson should have won by TKO in Round 1 itself.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications