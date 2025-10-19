"Dan needs to be fired one hundred percent" - Dan Miragliotta under fire after failing to deduct a point for low blow at UFC Vancouver

At UFC Vancouver, referee Dan Miragliotta has enraged and upset several UFC fans. Earlier tonight in the co-main event of the fight night, Kevin Holland locked horns with Mike Malott. In Round 1 of the bout, Holland was seen in pain after taking multiple low blows from Malott.After one significant low blow, Miragliotta let Holland rest for five minutes, but he was still uncomfortable fighting. Nevertheless, the fight went on, and Holland managed to survive Round 1 before the cageside doctor cautioned him against fighting at the start of Round 2.But Holland didn't back down and battled for the full 15 minutes. After avoiding a submission attempt in the final round, he was unable to turn the tide and lost by unanimous decision.Check out Kevin Holland trying to recover from the low blows below:Several in the MMA community were upset with the referee for not deducting a point from Malott. A user posted on X:&quot;Dan needs to be fired one hundred percent. Stops a fight at 3 seconds. Then doesn't deduct a point for 2 intentional low blows. He is the worst ref next to Steve Mazzagatti.&quot;Senior Reporter at MMA Fighting, Damon Martin, posted on X:&quot;Is there a way to replace Dan Miragliotta as referee during the fight? He's the absolute worst #UFCVancouver&quot;Ariel Helwani posted on X:&quot;Holy crap. No point deduction?! Wow. Dan having a nightmare evening. How is that possible?!?!?A few other fans had similar complaints:&quot;It's called fixing fights…&quot;&quot;He has zero idea how the process of fouls works.&quot;&quot;This needs to be said more. He's been awful for so long.&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @DamonMartin, @arielhelwani and @GoebigTj on X]Earlier tonight, fans were also enraged with how Miragliotta refereed during Kyle Nelson's fight with Matt Frevola. Although Nelson dropped Frevola in Round 1 and was close to finishing him with ground and pound, Miragliotta intervened with three seconds left on the clock, claiming that he had heard the bell.The battle went the entire distance, with Nelson prevailing by decision, despite many believing Nelson should have won by TKO in Round 1 itself.