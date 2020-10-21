Dan Severn comments on Conor McGregor's multiple retirements and comebacks (Exclusive)

UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn was recently in conversation with Sportskeeda's own Chris Featherstone. During the UnSKripted chat, not only did the former WWF Superstar reveal his prediction for this weekend's fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, but also gave his take on former UFC Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor.

With Conor McGregor reportedly edging closer to a return to the Octagon in January of 2021, Dan Severn briefly opened up his thoughts on The Notorious One's multiple retirements and comebacks into the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

Dan Severn gives his thoughts on Conor McGregor's retirements and comebacks

Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest Superstar in the fight game and someone who likes to keep himself in the news for both the right and the wrong reasons. Amid this year's UFC 250 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor, much to everyone's shock, announced his retirement from MMA. However, following a recent turn of controversial events with UFC President Dana White, the Irishman is now set to return to the Octagon in January.

While being unsure if Conor McGregor needs the money or not, Dan Severn did acknowledge the fact that the former UFC Double Champion is quite a marketable athlete.

Check out Dan Severn's comments regarding Conor McGregor below:

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC in 2021

Conor McGregor is reportedly set for his Octagon return in early 2021. The Irishman is in line for a rematch against Dustin Poirier and having beaten the former interim Lightweight Champion at featherweight, in the early stages of their career, the rematch promises to be another exciting bout.

The last time Conor McGregor was seen in the UFC was in January of 2020 when he made his return to face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 and dispatched Cowboy within 40 seconds of the first round. McGregor, who has one eye on a potential rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, could find himself in contention of a second fight against The Eagle by beating Dustin Poirier. However, Nurmagomedov himself has claimed he isn't interested in a rematch against the Irishman and it remains to be seen the decision the UFC eventually makes come 2021.