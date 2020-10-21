Dan Severn reveals if Brock Lesnar will ever fight in combat sports again (Exclusive)

Dan Severn is considered to be one of the toughest men to have ever stepped foot into the world of combat sports and his nickname, The Beast, is a primary example of it. Similarly, Brock Lesnar is also regarded as one of the hardest-hitting UFC heavyweights of all time, and The Beast Incarnate lived-up to all his hype by eventually winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

While speaking to Sportskeeda's own Chris Featherstone in a recent interview, Dan Severn spoke on Brock Lesnar and gave his thoughts on the former UFC Heavyweight Champion possibly returning to the world of combat sports. In addition to it, Severn also briefly discussed Lesnar's impact on the sport.

Dan Severn on Brock Lesnar's impact on combat sports and if he will ever fight again

According to Dan Severn, he believes that The Beast Incarnate will definitely step foot into combat sports once again in his career because the money will be too great for Brock Lesnar to turn down an offer.

"Oh I do believe he probably will fight again because the money will be too great. Does he have to fight right now? I don't know because it all boils down to, how good are you at saving or investing your income."

However, Severn did add that he doesn't know if Lesnar needs to fight again, and once again it all comes down to how good an athlete is saving and investing his/her income. But The Beast remains confident that The Beast Incarnate will surely fight for the incredible payday that will be on the line.

Will Brock Lesnar return to the UFC?

As things stand, it has been reported that Brock Lesnar's last contract with WWE has expired, following which there have been several talks of him possibly re-signing with the UFC. Talks of a super fight against Jon Jones have been highly discussed of but as of now, there are no signs of Brock Lesnar returning to the Octagon.

